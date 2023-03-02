Che Lingo drops soul-bearing single ‘Out The Blue’ and announces new album

Che Lingo has released new single ‘Out The Blue’ and shared details of his sophomore album ‘Coming Up For Air’.

The album follows his critically acclaimed debut ‘The Worst Generation’, and will see the AIM Award-nominated south Londoner talk about mental health and anguish to the full extent

“CUFA is an intimate and personal look at myself and the people like me who find it hard to see themselves sometimes,” said Che Lingo. “The CUFA album in my own way is to let people know that they aren’t alone in these trials”.

Advertisement

In anticipation of his follow-up record, Lingo has released ‘Out The Blue’; a sombre track to help “break out of the cycle of pressures, inherited and personal, that he and so many suffer from”.

Speaking of what inspired the song, Lingo talked of “Times where I felt like I was drowning, fighting things, emotionally and mentally I couldn’t even see and repeating that cycle…This is a story about times like that and how I sung and rapped my way through it. You’re not alone. Trust me.”

Director Reece Selvadorai described the “special” experience of working on the video.

“Giving Che the motion to express his feelings through underwater movement,” said Selvadorai. “We wanted to depict the struggle physically while we allow the audio to connect with the visuals giving the viewers an insight into Che Lingo”.

This follow’s Lingo’s previously released single ‘My Radio’, which features rock royalty Queen and amassed a million streams in two weeks.

Advertisement

‘Coming Up For Air’ will be released on April 6 on Idris Elba’s 7Wallace label. Check out the tracklist below

‘Intro’ ‘Jaded’ ‘Out The Blue’ ‘Consumeriddm’ ‘Lowkey’ ‘Fighting Giants’ ‘Heart Race’ feat. WIINSTON ‘Very Couture feat’. Kojey Radical ‘Private Dinners’ feat. Jordan Mackampa ‘My Radio’ feat. Queen, Roger Taylor

Che Lingo will also be heading out on a UK and European headline tour. Check out dates below and get tickets here.

APRIL

12 – Melkweg Upstairs – Amsterdam, Netherlands

14 – Helios37 – Cologne, Germany

15 – La Boule Noire – Paris, France

16 – Botanique – Brussels, Belgium

19 – 19th Apr: Poetry Club SWG3 – Glasgow, UK

20 – YES – Manchester, UK

21 – Academy 3 – Birmingham, UK

23 – Lafayette – London, UK

25 – Green Door Store – Brighton, UK

26 – Louisiana – Bristol, UK

27 – Hyde Park Book Club – Leeds, UK

29 – Workman’s – Dublin, Ireland

MAY

14 – Kuudes Linja – Helsinki, Finland

16 – Hus 7 – Stockholm, Sweden

20 – Lille Vega – Copenhagen, Denmark

21 – Voxhall – Aarhus, Denmark

23 – Privat Club – Berlin, Germany

Previously, NME spoke to Che Lingo with his label boss Idris Elba about how meeting Idris Elba made Che “starstruck”. The rapper also opened up about his his politically-charged label debut ‘My Block’, that reminds people that “you can be the king or the queen” in any situation you choose.