Check out this aerial photo that shows Billie Eilish’s gigantic crowd at Reading Festival

Maybe the biggest the festival has ever had

A new aerial photo over the Main Stage at Reading Festival yesterday (August 24) shows the gigantic crowd for Billie Eilish‘s set.

The singer’s set was originally upgraded from the Radio 1 tent to the Main Stage due to popularity, and it seems that even the huge main field struggled to hold the superstar.

Many were saying that Eilish’s set was the biggest ever seen at Reading, and a new aerial photo shows the scale of what an enormous crowd she pulled. See it below along with side-stage footage of the show.

In NME‘s review of Billie’s Reading set, Thomas Smith said: “As the chantable bassline for ‘Bury A Friend’ kicks in, it feels like the entire site is shaking as she tries to sing but is thwarted by her own grin. After ‘My Strange Addiction’ kicks off, she asks the crowds to “shut up” when chants of her name ripple through the crowd. Billiemania has made its way to Richfield Avenue.

“It’s a triumphant cap-off for a remarkable summer. By this time next year? Well, it wouldn’t be a stretch for her to headline the whole damn thing.”

Reading also saw sets from Twenty One Pilots, Anderson .Paak and more yesterday.

Today at the festival, The Distillers are set to make their return to the festivals after 15 years away, and Foo Fighters will headline.

Read the NME interview with Dave Grohl about why the festival is so special to him.

“Of all the festivals, Reading is the one that’s closest to my heart,” he said. “It was my first love of festivals. This will be my 10th time playing.”