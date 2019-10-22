Check out Honeyblood’s cover of the classic ‘Daria’ theme ‘You’re Standing On My Neck’

"She's still one of my favourite characters of all time"

Honeyblood have shared their visceral and nostalgic cover of Splendora’s ‘You’re Standing On My Neck’ – the classic theme song to Daria. Hear it exclusively on NME first below.

The track was produced by Honeyblood’s Stina Tweeddale, and was recorded as a labour of love in tribute to the dry-witted, cult cartoon icon.

“I was obsessed with Daria as a kid,” Stina told NME. “She’s still one of my favourite characters of all time. We used to use the original Splendora version as our intro music to come onstage to, so a cover version was only a matter of time!”

To mark the release, here’s Stina herself re-imagined as a character in the show for the artwork:

In more good news for Daria fans, MTV has confirmed that the misanthropic teenager will be returning – after the series was recommissioned for both another TV season and a movie.

Honeyblood meanwhile, are gearing up to head out on their Autumn UK tour in support of their third album ‘In Plain Sight‘ and recent one-off single ‘Bubble Gun‘.

The band’s upcoming tour dates are below. Visit here for tickets and more information.

October

24 – Glasgow Queen Margaret Union

25 – Birmingham The Castle & Falcon

28 – Nottingham Rescue Rooms

29 – Bristol Thekla

30 – Brighton Concorde 2

31 – London The Garage

November

1 – Manchester Academy 3

2 – Leeds Brudenell Social Club