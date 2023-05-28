Check out 100 gecs’ new 2023 UK and European tour dates

100 gecs have announced details of a new UK and European headline tour for later this year – see the dates below and buy tickets here.

The duo – Dylan Brady and Laura Les – will tour on the back of their second studio album, ‘10,000 gecs’, which landed last month.

Beginning on October 8 in Berlin, the tour will then visit Italy, France, Belgium and more before hitting the UK and Ireland for seven shows including a huge London date at the Hammersmith Apollo.

A week later, the gigs will then wrap up with a headline show at the Manchester Academy.

Tickets for the gigs are on sale now – buy your tickets here and see the full list of gigs below.

OCTOBER 2023

8 – Berlin, Astra

11 – Milan, Alcatraz

13 – Paris, Le Bataclan

14 – Cologne, Carlswerk Victoria

16 – Amsterdam, Melkweg

17 – Utrecht, Tivoli Vredenburg

18 – Brussels, Ancienne Belgique

20 – Bristol, Marble Factory

21 – London, Eventim Apollo

22 – Leeds, O2 Academy

24 – Dublin, Olympia

25 – Glasgow, O2 Academy

27 – Birmingham, O2 Institute

28 – Manchester, Academy

Reviewing new album ‘10,000 gecs’, NME wrote: “Though it’s sorely missing some choice cuts from 100 gecs’ current live set (namely ‘Fallen 4 Ü’ and ‘What’s That Smell?’), ‘10,000 gecs’ is insanely fun and impressively ambitious.

“It’s also short but sweet, throwing its turbulent flurry of punches and then dipping out before listeners have a chance to really think about what’s going on. And therein lies the key to making the most of ‘10,000 gecs’: don’t think too hard about it, just take a deep breath and ride the wave.”