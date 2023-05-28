NewsMusic News

Check out 100 gecs’ new 2023 UK and European tour dates

They will hit the road later this year in support of new album '10,000 gecs'

By Will Richards
100 gecs
100 gecs performing live. Credit: Mat Hayward/Getty Images.

100 gecs have announced details of a new UK and European headline tour for later this year – see the dates below and buy tickets here.

The duo – Dylan Brady and Laura Les – will tour on the back of their second studio album, ‘10,000 gecs’, which landed last month.

Beginning on October 8 in Berlin, the tour will then visit Italy, France, Belgium and more before hitting the UK and Ireland for seven shows including a huge London date at the Hammersmith Apollo.

A week later, the gigs will then wrap up with a headline show at the Manchester Academy.

Tickets for the gigs are on sale now – buy your tickets here and see the full list of gigs below.

OCTOBER 2023
8 – Berlin, Astra
11 – Milan, Alcatraz
13 – Paris, Le Bataclan
14 – Cologne, Carlswerk Victoria
16 – Amsterdam, Melkweg
17 – Utrecht, Tivoli Vredenburg
18 – Brussels, Ancienne Belgique
20 – Bristol, Marble Factory
21 – London, Eventim Apollo
22 – Leeds, O2 Academy
24 – Dublin, Olympia
25 – Glasgow, O2 Academy
27 – Birmingham, O2 Institute
28 – Manchester, Academy

Reviewing new album ‘10,000 gecs’, NME wrote: “Though it’s sorely missing some choice cuts from 100 gecs’ current live set (namely ‘Fallen 4 Ü’ and ‘What’s That Smell?’), ‘10,000 gecs’ is insanely fun and impressively ambitious.

“It’s also short but sweet, throwing its turbulent flurry of punches and then dipping out before listeners have a chance to really think about what’s going on. And therein lies the key to making the most of ‘10,000 gecs’: don’t think too hard about it, just take a deep breath and ride the wave.”

