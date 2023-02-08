Check out a teaser of Depeche Mode’s new single ‘Ghosts Again’

Depeche Mode have shared a teaser of their forthcoming new single ‘Ghosts Again’.

The song is the first single from their upcoming 15th album, ‘Memento Mori’, which is due out on March 17 via Columbia and Mute. It was first announced earlier this month.

Now the band have released a snippet of a video for the track, which you can view below. It is due to drop at 5pm GMT tomorrow (February 9).

Advertisement

The band’s new album will be their first in six years – following 2017’s ‘Spirit’ – as well as the first release to follow the death of founding member Andy Fletcher. The keyboardist died last May at the age of 60.

Frontman Dave Gahan opened up about the release of the new album in an interview with NME, revealing that he was initially hesitant about making a 15th Depeche Mode record.

“It wasn’t something I dived into, I have got to say,” he said. “At first I put up quite a bit of resistance. I would say, ‘I don’t know if I still want to do this’; all the usual kind of stuff, but there was a bit more of that than usual.”

Elsewhere in the chat, Gahan noted that although work on ‘Memento Mori’ started before Fletcher’s death, the latter did not record any material for it. He explained: “He never got to hear any of it, which is really sad to me because there are songs on this record where I know he’d be like, ‘This is the best thing we’ve had in years.’ I can hear his voice. I can also hear him saying, ‘Does every song have to be about death?!’”

Advertisement

‘Memento Mori’ was first announced last October alongside details of an extensive world tour – you can check out the full dates and purchase any remaining tickets here.

Yesterday (February 7), the band announced the support acts for the North American leg of their tour will include Kelly Lee Owens and Stella Rose.