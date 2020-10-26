Check out Arlo Parks’ 2021 UK and European tour dates

Arlo Parks has announced a UK and European tour for 2021 – check out the dates below.
The shows, held across April, May and June, come in support of the singer’s recently-announced debut album, which will land in January.
“I can’t wait to be dancing in front of you all again this record means the world to me,” Parks wrote on Twitter, announcing the tour, which begins in Brussels on April 9, 2021.
The tour wraps up with a London show at Village Underground on June 2. Pre-sale tickets for the tour are available from Wednesday (October 28) for fans who have pre-ordered Parks’ debut album ‘Collapsed In Sunbeams’, with a general sale following on Friday (October 30).
See Arlo Parks’ full list of 2021 UK and European tour dates below.
APRIL 2021
9th – Brussels, Le Botanique Orangerie
10th – Luxembourg, Rotondes
12th – Hamburg, Mojo
13th – Copenhagen, Hotel Cecil
14th – Berlin, Columbia Theatre
15th – Munich, Ampere
17th – Zurich, Mascotte
20th – Lyon, Ninkasi
22nd – Barcelona, Apolo 2
24th – Madrid, Independance
26th – Bordeaux, I.Boat
29th – Paris, Trabendo
30th – Utrecht, TivoliVrendenburg
MAY 2021
1st – Amsterdam, Melkweg Oude Zaal
2nd – Cologne, Gebäude 9
3rd – Tourcoing, Le Grand Mix
12th – Manchester, Gorilla
18th – Edinburgh, Mash House
19th – Glasgow, St Luke’s
21st – Brighton, Chalk
22nd – Dublin, Whelans
25th – Birmingham, Hare & Hounds
26th – Leeds, Belgrave Music Hall
29th – Nottingham, Rescue Rooms
30th – Bristol, Thekla
JUNE 2021
2nd – London, Village Underground
Along with the announcement of her debut album, which comes out on January 29, 2021 via Transgressive, Arlo Parks shared new track ‘Green Eyes’ last week.
Speaking about her debut LP, Parks said: “My album is a series of vignettes and intimate portraits surrounding my adolescence and the people that shaped it. It is rooted in storytelling and nostalgia – I want it to feel both universal and hyper specific.”