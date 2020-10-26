Check out Arlo Parks’ 2021 UK and European tour dates

Arlo Parks has announced a UK and European tour for 2021 – check out the dates below.

The shows, held across April, May and June, come in support of the singer’s recently-announced debut album, which will land in January.

“I can’t wait to be dancing in front of you all again this record means the world to me,” Parks wrote on Twitter, announcing the tour, which begins in Brussels on April 9, 2021.

The tour wraps up with a London show at Village Underground on June 2. Pre-sale tickets for the tour are available from Wednesday (October 28) for fans who have pre-ordered Parks’ debut album ‘Collapsed In Sunbeams’, with a general sale following on Friday (October 30).

See Arlo Parks’ full list of 2021 UK and European tour dates below.

APRIL 2021

9th – Brussels, Le Botanique Orangerie

10th – Luxembourg, Rotondes

12th – Hamburg, Mojo

13th – Copenhagen, Hotel Cecil

14th – Berlin, Columbia Theatre

15th – Munich, Ampere

17th – Zurich, Mascotte

20th – Lyon, Ninkasi

22nd – Barcelona, Apolo 2

24th – Madrid, Independance

26th – Bordeaux, I.Boat

29th – Paris, Trabendo

30th – Utrecht, TivoliVrendenburg

MAY 2021

1st – Amsterdam, Melkweg Oude Zaal

2nd – Cologne, Gebäude 9

3rd – Tourcoing, Le Grand Mix

12th – Manchester, Gorilla

18th – Edinburgh, Mash House

19th – Glasgow, St Luke’s

21st – Brighton, Chalk

22nd – Dublin, Whelans

25th – Birmingham, Hare & Hounds

26th – Leeds, Belgrave Music Hall

29th – Nottingham, Rescue Rooms

30th – Bristol, Thekla

JUNE 2021

2nd – London, Village Underground

Along with the announcement of her debut album, which comes out on January 29, 2021 via Transgressive, Arlo Parks shared new track ‘Green Eyes’ last week.

Speaking about her debut LP, Parks said: “My album is a series of vignettes and intimate portraits surrounding my adolescence and the people that shaped it. It is rooted in storytelling and nostalgia – I want it to feel both universal and hyper specific.”