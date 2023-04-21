Check out Bebe Rexha and Snoop Dogg’s new stoner anthem ‘Satellite’

Bebe Rexha has enlisted help from Snoop Dogg for the 4/20-friendly stoner anthem, ‘Satellite’ – check it out below.

Released yesterday (April 20) to mark to mark the unofficial counterculture day of weed-smoking celebration, ‘Satellite’ is a disco–pop track telling the simple story of a blissful high: “Last night I got higher than a satellite / I took a one-way ticket, it’s a one-man mission to paradise.”

Speaking to People about how the collaboration came about, Rexha said that she initially sent the rap icon the track via Instagram. “He called me at 7am the next morning with a big blunt in his hand being like, ‘Yo, check your email. You have an email’,” she revealed.

In The Jetsons-inspired music video, Rexha and Snoop jump into the Bebeverse and out into space to perform with weed humanoids.

“He’s like, ‘You have to try my Death Row Joints,’ and I was like, ‘Right now, on the video set? I’m going to look high on the video’,” she said of the day of the shoot. “He said, ‘Just try it,’ and I was like, ‘OK,’. I took a hit of it, and I got so high with Snoop Dogg. But who could say they got high with Snoop Dogg? That’s like a lifetime thing.”

This marks the New York singer’s third single this year after releasing the funky ‘Heart Wants What It Wants’ in February and the Europop-inspired ‘Call On Me’ back in March. Earlier this month, Rexha shared the artwork and tracklist for her third album, ‘BEBE’, which features ‘Satellite’ and also features collaborations from Dolly Parton and David Guetta.

You can hear a special preview of the upcoming album as well as play games in Rexha’s own interactive space, Bebe’s Mothership Hot Box. The upcoming will be the follow-up to 2021’s ‘Better Mistakes’.



‘BEBE’ will be released on April 28 via Warner Records.

Recently, Bebe Rexha’s 2022 David Guetta collaboration ‘I’m Good (Blue)’ was nominated for Best Dance/Electronic Recording at this year’s Grammy Awards; her third nomination. The song then went on to win Dance Song of the Year at the 2023 iHeart Radio Music Awards and won Best Collaboration at the 2022 MTV EMAs.

Snoop Dogg has never hidden his love of cannabis. He has hinted at smoking weed with former US President Barack Obama, has a personal blunt roller and has said he smoked 81 blunts a day.

In other news, Rexha enlisted Steve Nicks for the ‘Heart Wants What It Wants’ remix, saying, “She heard it and loved it.”