Check out Beck’s rescheduled 2021 UK and European tour dates

Beck has rescheduled his planned UK and European gigs for summer 2021 due to the coronavirus – see the new dates below.

The shows, on the back of last year’s ‘Hyperspace’ album, feature two nights at London’s Brixton Academy.

The tour dates were provisionally cancelled back in May, and now the Italian and UK shows of the initial run have been given new dates.

Advertisement

Original shows due to take place in Iceland, Luxembourg, France, Germany, the Czech Republic and Switzerland have yet to be rescheduled, with no word yet on whether rescheduled dates will be set.

Beck is also featured on the lineup for the 2021 edition of Barcelona’s Primavera Sound festival, which will take place in early June next year. Beck will play alongside The Strokes, Tame Impala, Gorillaz, FKA twigs, Tyler, the Creator and more from June 2-6.

See Beck’s rescheduled UK and European tour dates for summer 2021 below.

June 2021

25th – Brescia, Gardone Riviera Anfiteatro del Vittoriale

26th – Rome, Auditorium Cavea

27th – Lucca, Piazza Napoleone

Advertisement

July 2021

6th – Edinburgh, Usher Hall

7th – Manchester, Victoria Warehouse

10th – London, Brixton Academy

11th – London, Brixton Academy

The 2021 shows come on the back of Beck’s 2019 album ‘Hyperspace’. In a four-star review of the album, NME wrote: “Beck takes on a new cosmic identity with aplomb, roping in Pharrell to achieve pop minimalism that proves there’s no sound he can’t excel at.

“After a career spanning 30-years, Beck is still shape-shifting and proves, once again, that no genre isn’t malleable for him.”