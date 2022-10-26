Check out behind the scenes moments from MICHELLE and Sarah Kinsley’s Brooklyn Sound gig

In partnership with Brooklyn Brewery

NME and Brooklyn Brewery have officially revived New York City’s live music series, Brooklyn Sound. The three-show event kicked off on October 12 at Elsewhere, with Brooklyn’s own Nation of Language and Infinite Coles taking the stage for a sold-out show.

Last night (October 25) the series continued at the Bell House with sets from MICHELLE and Sarah Kinsley. Check out behind-the-scenes moments shot by Sam Keeler for NME below.

Since its inception in 2018, Brooklyn Sound has featured artists such as Ho99o9, Lightning Bolt, and former NME cover stars, Sunflower Bean throughout its events. The newest iteration of the series will continue to support local rising artists from across the musical spectrum, and spotlight the diversity of the subcultures that exist within New York City.

“NME was one of the first publications to not only review my music and give it four stars, but really understand it and protect it and want to share who I was an artist,” Kinsley said while thanking the packed crowd at the Bell House during her set. “I feel very grateful to be playing.”

The New York-based singer-songwriter started her set with the slow-building echoing track, ‘Hills Of Fire’, before treating fans to ‘Karma’, ‘What Was Mine’, and ‘Cypress’.

“I wrote this really horrible and sad song and fortunately… or unfortunately, it seemed to really resonate with a lot of people,” Kinsley said before playing a melancholic and steady strumming track. “This song is called ‘The Giver’.”

She closed her set with glittery pop ballad, ‘The King’, singing, “I wanna be the king, of your heart” on repeat before sharing, “you’re such a sweet crowd, thank you so much.”

Sarah Kinsley heads to London next month, with stops at The Great Escape First Fifty at Folklore on November 15 and The Social on November 16. She’ll also be playing multiple gigs in California, in San Francisco on November 30, San Diego on December 1, and in Los Angeles on December 2. View ticket details here.

MICHELLE took the stage next, bringing the crowd an incomparable blend of pop and R&B vocals, dynamic choreography, and transcendent indie-pop. The six-piece New York city natives kept the energy of the audience up throughout their set, from the moment they yelled “Brooklyn, let’s go” from the stage.

The band performed the upbeat ‘Syncopate’, with slick dance moves and serenaded the crowd with their track, ‘Sunrise’. The set was filled with dance and sing-along moments like, during ‘HAZARDS’ while the audience swayed and sang along with MICHELLE.

The band also performed their high-octane track, ‘Pulse’ live for the first time, giving the Bell House a show that warned they’d one day be taking on arena sized stages. “That was the first time we ever performed ‘Pulse’ ever,” they shouted from the stage. “Thank you for being such a fun audience.”

“We’re going to throw it back and turn up the heat, is that ok?” they asked before launching into an electric performance of ‘End Of The World’ with the crowd cheering in response.

MICHELLE will embark on additional dates for their The Lavender Tour on October 31 in Durham, NC before heading to Brussels, Belgium on November 17. The band is also set to perform at Pitchfork Music Festival London and Paris. Check out ticket details here.

The Brooklyn Sound series continues next month at Union Pool on November 2 with CLIP and Rebounder. View ticket details for upcoming shows below.

Entry to Brooklyn Sound events will be for ages 21 and over, and RSVPs will be granted on a first-come, first-served basis, in accordance with each respective venue’s capacity. Brooklyn Brewery will be offering surprise giveaways at each show.

The next Brooklyn Brewery x NME Present Brooklyn Sound show takes place November 2 at Union Pool with Clip and Rebounder here check out the full line-up and details here.