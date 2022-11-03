Check out behind the scenes moments from Rebounder and CLIP’s Brooklyn Sound gig

In partnership with Brooklyn Brewery

NME and Brooklyn Brewery have officially revived New York City’s live music series, Brooklyn Sound. The three-show event kicked off on October 12 at Elsewhere, with Brooklyn’s own Nation of Language and Infinite Coles taking the stage for a sold-out show, and on October 25, MICHELLE and Sarah Kinsley drew a huge crowd to the Bell House for their Brookly Sound performances.

Last night (November 2) the series continued at Union Pool with sets from New York’s own, Rebounder and CLIP. Check out behind-the-scenes moments shot by Sam Keeler for NME below.

Advertisement

Since its inception in 2018, Brooklyn Sound has featured artists such as Ho99o9, Lightning Bolt, and former NME cover stars, Sunflower Bean throughout its events. The newest iteration of the series will continue to support local rising artists from across the musical spectrum, and spotlight the diversity of the subcultures that exist within New York City.

“We’re Rebounder, it’s great to be back in the city,” Dylan Chenfeld told the Brooklyn crowd before launching into their bright and upbeat track, ‘Slow Angel’. The band also treated the audience to multiple indie-rock tunes, including the funk-laden ‘Night Sports’, swaggering, ‘Boy Friday’, and the melodic track ‘Japanese Posters’. Rebounder also fits in a few surprises along the way, including a cover of New Order’s ‘Bizzare Love Triange’ and a quick homage to T.L.C.’s ‘No Scrubs’ in the middle of one of their songs.

“Did we mention that we’re Rebounder from New York?” the band joked before closing their set with an energetic performance of their track, ‘Swim Zone’.

Rebounder are set to play tonight (November 3) at Brooklyn’s Music Hall of Williamsburg, before playing at Thunderbird Music Hall in Pittsburgh next Tuesday (November 8). Then the band will head to Ohio for a stop at Cincinnati’s Top Cats on Wednesday (November 9) and Columbus’ A&R Music Bar on Thursday (November 10). Check out their full itinerary and ticket details here.

Advertisement

Before alt-rapper CLIP takes the Union Pool stage, Brooklyn Sound fans are treated to a dynamic DJ set. Once the warmup ends, the New York City-born performer, whose unique sound oscillates from straight-forward rap to harmonic vocals, took the stage transforming the Brooklyn venue into a dance floor.

“So, honestly I really make music for the bitches that be going through it and suck it up every day get their bag, try to be good people,” CLIP told the packed Union Pool crowd midway through her set. “This one’s for you.”

“Man, I really hate feeling this way” she rapped in her emotional track, ‘Gotham’, a slow-burning song about trying to find “Something to believe in.” The NYC rapper continued to bring raw and honest moments to the crowd with a smile across her face, like the steady synth-backed track, ‘Villian’ where she raps, “I swear it’s not you / I’m just a fuck up my baby.”

Other set highlights came by way of track, ‘Calvin K’, with CLIP giving dancing to the lyrics of the direct and rebellious track, and smiling while she rapped the lyrics “I don’t got no time to waste, and I don’t need new friends/ Me myself and I with my demons in my head”.

Check out behind-the-scenes moments from MICHELLE and Sarah Kinsley’s Brooklyn Sound gig here, and exclusive photos and highlights from Nation Of Language and Infinite Coles’ Brooklyn Sound show, here.

Read more about the artists featured in this year’s Brooklyn Sound series here.