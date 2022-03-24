Check out Bloc Party’s wistful new single ‘If We Get Caught’

Bloc Party have released their fourth single from upcoming sixth album ‘Alpha Games’ – check out the joyful if bittersweet ‘If We Get Caught’ below.

According to vocalist Kele Okereke, “there are only two songs that I feel like have any tenderness on the record and ‘If We Get Caught’ is one of them.”

“It’s really about recognising that the game is coming to an end and about trying to steal a moment of tenderness with your partner before the curtain comes crashing down. I think it’s about trying to find moments where you can really connect with someone amidst all of the chaos that’s going on in the world,” he added.

Check out ‘If We Get Caught’ below.

The track follows on from ‘The Girls Are Fighting’, ‘Sex Magik’ and 2021’s ‘Traps’.

Speaking about the political slant to ‘Alpha Games’, Okereke said: “These last few years have felt like a morally bankrupt time. It really felt like we were in an episode of House Of Cards. That definitely bled into what I wanted to say.”

“I feel like in all of the songs on this record, there are people in extreme situations, making extreme choices; that’s what I wanted to capture. But what happens to our humanity when we prioritise success at all costs,” he continued.

Bloc Party will showcase ‘Alpha Games’ – the follow-up to 2016’s ‘Hymns’ – on a UK and European headline tour in May/June. Tickets are available here.

Before the album is released on April 29 though, the band will play an intimate London headline show at The Garage on March 30. It’s also been announced that the band will perform at BBC Radio 6 Music Festival 2022 alongside the likes of IDLES, Little Simz and Father John Misty in Cardiff between April 1-3.

Bloc Party will play:

MARCH

30 – The Garage, London

APRIL

02 – BBC Radio 6 Music Festival, Cardiff

MAY

10 – La Salle Pleyel, Paris, France

11 – L’Aéronef, Lille, France

12 – Cirque Royal, Brussels, Belgium

14 – Store Vega, Copenhagen, Denmark

15 – Tempodrom, Berlin, Germany

16 – E-Werk, Cologne, Germany

17 – TivoliVredenburg Ronda, Utrecht, Netherlands

26 – O2 Academy 1, Birmingham

27 – Rock City, Nottingham

28 – Alexandra Palace, London

30 – O2 Academy, Bristol

31 – O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester

JUNE

02 – O2 City Hall, Newcastle

03 – The Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow

04 – O2 Academy, Leeds