Check out Bon Iver’s rescheduled UK and European tour dates for 2021

Bon Iver have announced details of their postponed European tour dates after the coronavirus crisis forced them to shelve their upcoming tour.

The band’s show in Birmingham, which was originally set for April 27, has been cancelled, while dates in Amsterdam and Lisbon on April 15 and April 24 are yet to receive a new date.

Check out the dates in full below for early 2021. Original tickets remain valid from their point of purchase.

It is with great care and empathy to all involved that we announce the rescheduling of the below tour dates in Europe and the UK to January 2021. pic.twitter.com/nF4vXAh6CX — Bon Iver (@boniver) March 25, 2020

Bon Iver are the latest band to shelve their tour dates in the wake of the coronavirus crisis, following the likes of Dua Lipa, Harry Styles and many more.

Last month, the band also announced three shows in Wisconsin, but with tickets only available to fans who are willing to vote in the 2020 US Presidential election.

The band’s October shows are in their home state and are part of manager Kyle Frenette’s 46 for 46 campaign to defeat Donald Trump in the 2020 election.

Frontman Justin Vernon played an acoustic set at an Iowa rally in support of Democrat candidate Bernie Sanders.

Praising Bon Iver’s latest record ‘i, i’ in a glowing five star review, NME wrote: “Over the course of the past three albums, Vernon has rapidly expanded his sonic palette. The gorgeous, stripped-back folk of ‘For Emma, Forever Ago’ developed and swelled into the self-titled album’s soaring baroque pop, and then twisted and evolved into whirring electronics of ‘22, A Million’.

“Each reinvention held Vernon’s distinctive, reassuring vocals at the heart of them, but the instrumentation varied drastically. This time around, though, instead of turning everything on its head one last time, he’s chosen to combine the sounds of the past three releases. Bon Iver has pieced together this fourth album in an impossibly intelligent way.”