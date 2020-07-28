Check out Brian Fallon’s rescheduled UK and European 2021 tour dates

Brian Fallon has postponed his planned UK and European tour dates until 2021 due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis – check out the schedule below.

The Gaslight Anthem‘s frontman was set to hit the road back in May in support of his third solo album ‘Local Honey’, which was released in March. Those dates were pushed back until January/February 2021 earlier this year.

As the pandemic continues to disrupt live music, Fallon confirmed today (July 28) that the tour will now kick-off next December. The musician will perform in Norwich, Leeds, Glasgow, Nottingham, Bristol, Manchester, Birmingham and London, with support coming from Chris Farren and Jesse Malin.

Advertisement

“As I’m sure most of you expected, I have to reschedule all my tour dates to 2021,” Fallon wrote on Twitter. “This will be for all dates. I have new US/Can dates as well as new UK/Europe dates.”

As I’m sure most of you expected, I have to reschedule all my tour dates to 2021. This will be for all dates. I have new US/Can dates as well as new UK/Europe dates. All tickets will be honored. pic.twitter.com/qrbVD2KTpj — Brian Fallon (@thebrianfallon) July 28, 2020 All tickets will be honoured for next year’s concerts, with full refunds also available at the point of purchase. You can find more information here. Brian Fallon’s 2021 UK tour dates are as follows: Fri December 03 2021 – NORWICH Waterfront

Sat December 04 2021 – LEEDS O2 Academy Leeds

Sun December 05 2021 – GLASGOW SWG3

Mon December 06 2021 – NOTTINGHAM Rock City

Wed December 08 2021 – BRISTOL O2 Academy Bristol

Thu December 09 2021 – MANCHESTER Academy

Fri December 10 2021 – BIRMINGHAM O2 Institute

Sat December 11 2021 – LONDON O2 Shepherds Bush Empire

In an interview NME upon the release of ‘Local Honey’ track ’21 Days’, Fallon discussed teaming up with Grammy Award-winning producer Peter Katis (The National, Death Cab For Cutie, Interpol and Frightened Rabbit) for his third studio effort.

Advertisement

“A lot of my music is very straight forward. It’s meat and potatoes and [Katis] experiments quite a bit,” he explained. “He’d say, ‘Hey, did you like that U2 record with Daniel Lanois?’. I’d say ‘Yeah’, so he’d take that familiar sound and then encourage me to push it even further.

“I’d be curious to see what would happen if I worked with him again, I’d love to see it go further.”