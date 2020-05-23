Check out Bright Eyes’ rescheduled UK and European tour dates for 2021

Bright Eyes have postponed their 2020 UK and European tour and have announced fresh dates for 2021.

The recently reunited band had planned to tour Europe this summer, finishing with a big London show at Hammersmith Apollo and a slot at End Of The Road Festival in September.

End Of The Road’s 2020 edition was cancelled this week due to the coronavirus pandemic, and Bright Eyes were announced to have signed up for the 2021 edition of the Dorset festival. They’ve now released a slew of rescheduled dates around the festival appearance.

“Regretfully, we have to postpone or cancel our 2020 European tour dates,” the band wrote on Instagram. “Most tour dates have been rescheduled for the same time period in 2021 and we very much look forward to seeing you then.”

See the full list of rescheduled dates via the Instagram post below.

The UK and European tour news comes after Bright Eyes recently cancelled a host of upcoming North American tour dates and rescheduled a number of others.

Bright Eyes returned after nine years away at the start of 2020 and have since shared two songs: comeback single ‘Persona Non Grata’ and recent follow-up ‘Forced Convalescence’. It marked the band’s first new material in nine years.

Speaking to NME in an exclusive interview about the band’s comeback, frontman Conor Oberst said the band never truly broke up. He spoke about making their long-awaited return in the middle of a global pandemic.

“It’s so weird to talk about it in this perspective,” Oberst said. “Everyone in the music industry is trying to keep it as business as usual. Part of me was like, ‘Shit, shall we just put the whole record out now?’

“There’s a hope that things will get back to normal sooner rather than later. People have got a lot of time of their hands, so the more you can find to enrich your life, the better.”