Check out CHVRCHES’ new 2022 North American tour dates

CHVRCHES have announced details of a huge new North American tour for 2022 – check out the new list of dates below.

The Scottish trio are fresh off a three-song performance at this week’s (March 2) BandLab NME Awards 2022 in London, where they performed with The Cure‘s Robert Smith.

After a UK tour that begins next week (March 10), the band will head to the US and Mexico from the end of April, playing a host of shows that take them up until the end of June. The new headline dates begin in late May.

See the band’s full list of tour dates below.

MARCH 2022

10 – Dundee, Fat Sam’s

12 – Glasgow, SWG3 Poetry Club

14 – Edinburgh, O2 Academy

15 – Newcastle, City Hall

16 – London, Brixton Academy

18 – Birmingham, O2 Academy

19 – Manchester, Academy

APRIL 2022

29 – Atlanta, Shaky Knees Festival

MAY 2022

13 – Mexico City, Tecate Emblema

18 – Monterrey, Showcenter

21 – Guadalajara, Corona Capital

27 – Napa, BottleRock Festival

30 – Tampa, Jannus

31 – Miami, Revolution Live

JUNE 2022

1 – Orlando, House of Blues

2 – Raleigh, The Ritz

4 – Charlotte, The Fillmore

5 – Washington, DC, 9:30 Club

9 – Buffalo, Artpark

10 – Grand Rapids, 20 Monroe Live

11 – Indianapolis, WonderRoad Music Festival

13 – Madison, The Sylvee

15 – Omaha, The Admiral

16 – Kansas City, Uptown Theater

18 – Manchester, Bonnaroo Festival

During their set at the BandLab NME Awards 2022, the band performed their track ‘Asking For A Friend’ from 2021 album ‘Screen Violence’ and then teamed up with Smith for a world exclusive live premiere of ‘How Not To Drown’. To cap the set off, they joined Smith in covering Cure classic ‘Just Like Heaven’.

After the performance, the band’s Martin Doherty described the experience to NME as “really, really scary,” adding: “Honestly, I’ve never practiced four notes so much in my life.”

Reviewing the set, NME wrote: “Following widespread disruption to regular touring and recording, tonight isn’t just the first time that Smith and have performed live together – it’s actually their first time meeting in person, full stop.

“Realised on stage, with all creative minds present and correct, it’s completely magical (Drag Race star Bimini certain seems to think so, they’re headbanging away) and spirals right up to the roof with a squalling, Robert Smith guitar solo special.”