Check out Declan McKenna’s rescheduled 2021 UK tour dates

Declan McKenna has rescheduled his UK tour dates around second album ‘Zeros’ for later this year – see the full list of shows below.

The shows, set to come as part of a UK and European headline tour from March through to May, were postponed back in January, and new UK dates have now been set.

“Delighted to finally share the dates for our UK tour!” McKenna said of the news. “It’s so great to finally have some good news and live music on the horizon.

“We’ve appreciated your patience and support more than anything this past year and have so much to give back.”

See the singer’s new UK tour dates below.

AUGUST 2021

23 – Cambridge, Junction

24 – Oxford, O2 Academy

25 – Bournemouth, O2 Academy

31 – Glasgow, SWG3 Galvanizers

SEPTEMBER

1 – Glasgow, SWG3 Galvanizers

4 – Newcastle, O2 City Hall

6 – Liverpool, O2 Academy

7 – Nottingham, Rock City

9 – Leicester, O2 Academy

10 – Cardiff, Great Hall

13 – Manchester, Albert Hall

14 – Manchester, Albert Hall

16 – Norwich, UEA

17 – London, Brixton Academy

18 – London, Brixton Academy

20 – Leeds, O2 Academy

21 – Sheffield, O2 Academy

23 – Bristol, O2 Academy

24 – Birmingham, O2 Academy

A number of tours and festivals have been announced to go ahead for 2021 this week as the government outlined plans for England to gradually exit lockdown by the end of June.

Since the announcement, a number of festivals including Reading & Leeds, Green Man and 2000 Trees have all revealed that they now hope to go ahead as usual in 2021, with Reading & Leeds selling out of tickets just two days after the announcement.

Promoter giants Live Nation have also revealed that they’ve sold 170,000 tickets to festivals in the UK in the three days since the announcement.