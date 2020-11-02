Check out Doves’ new summer 2021 UK tour dates

Doves have announced details of two outdoor UK shows for next summer – get all the details below.

The shows, which follow an existing headline tour set for March and April, come in support of the band’s recent comeback album ‘The Universal Want’.

The new gigs will take place across two days in late June next summer. First, the band will play the Piece Hall in Halifax on June 19, before heading to Delamere Forest in Cheshire the next evening.

Support for the Piece Hall gig will come from Nadine Shah, Pip Blom and Sfven. Tickets for both dates go on sale at 9am GMT this Friday (November 6)

See Doves’ complete list of upcoming tour dates, including the two new July shows, below.

MARCH 2021

21 – University Great Hall, Cardiff

22 – O2 Academy, Bournemouth

23 – UEA, Norwich

25 – Brighton Dome, Brighton

26 – O2 Academy Brixton, London

27 – O2 Academy Brixton, London

29 – O2 Academy, Bristol

30 – O2 Academy, Birmingham

APRIL 2021

1 – O2 Apollo, Manchester

2 – Rock City, Nottingham

3 – O2 Academy, Newcastle

5 – Eventim Olympia, Liverpool

6 – Olympia Theatre, Dublin

7 – Limelight, Belfast

9 – O2 Academy, Sheffield

10 – Barrowland, Glasgow

11 – Barrowland, Glasgow



JULY 2021

19 – Halifax, Piece Hall (new show)

20 – Cheshire, Delamere Forest (new show)

On its release in September, ‘The Universal Want’ shot straight to number one, outselling their four nearest rivals combined.

Reviewing the album, NME wrote: “It may have taken over a decade for Doves to pour their souls into ‘The Universal Want’ but if it turns out to be their final transmission, it will be a worthy closing chapter to their epic legacy.”

Watch Doves’ recent interview with NME about all things ‘The Universal Want’ and how David Bowie and mental health shaped their first new album in 11 years above.