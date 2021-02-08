Check out Doves’ rescheduled 2022 UK and Ireland tour dates

Doves have rescheduled their upcoming UK and Ireland tour for early 2022 – see the full list of new dates below.

The headline tour, originally set for March and April, comes in support of the band’s recent comeback album ‘The Universal Want’.

The new tour will now take place in February and March, 2022, with the band expressing their sorrow in a message accompanying news of the new dates on Twitter.

“For obvious reasons we’re unable to make the proposed tour happen,” they wrote, “which we’re really gutted about as it was to be our first proper album tour for almost 12 years.

“We’ve held off making any announcements until we could give you the full details of the new dates which are now scheduled for early next year.”

The message continues: “With so many bands moving their tours into 2022, booking these dates has been tricky and there are a couple of venue changes due to their availability.

“Thanks for sticking with us, look after each other and we’ll see you next year.”

See the full list of Doves’ 2022 tour dates below.

FEBRUARY 2022

11 – University Great Hall, Cardiff

12 – Eventim Olympia, Liverpool

14 – Belfast, Limelight

17 – O2 Academy, Sheffield

18 – Barrowland, Glasgow

19 – Barrowland, Glasgow

21 – UEA, Norwich

22 – O2 Academy, Bournemouth

23 – Brighton Dome, Brighton

25 – O2 Academy Brixton, London

26 – O2 Academy Brixton, London

28 – O2 Academy, Bristol

MARCH 2022

1 – O2 Academy, Birmingham

3 – O2 Apollo, Manchester

4 – Rock City, Nottingham

5 – O2 City Hall, Newcastle

Back in November, the band also announced two special summer 2021 tour dates, playing the Piece Hall in Halifax on June 19, before heading to Delamere Forest in Cheshire the next evening. It’s not clear yet whether these shows will also now be rescheduled.

Reviewing Doves’ first new album in over a decade, NME wrote: “It may have taken over a decade for Doves to pour their souls into ‘The Universal Want’ but if it turns out to be their final transmission, it will be a worthy closing chapter to their epic legacy.”

Watch Doves’ recent interview with NME about all things ‘The Universal Want’ and how David Bowie and mental health shaped their first new album in 11 years above.