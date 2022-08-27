Check out Fever 333’s new 2023 UK and European tour dates

Fever 333 have announced details of a new UK and European headline tour for early 2023 – see the list of dates below and get tickets here.

The news of the new gigs comes as the band play the Reading & Leeds festivals this weekend (August 26-28), which make up for their cancelled performances at the dual events in 2021.

The new UK tour will begin on February 18 next year in Brighton, with gigs in Manchester, Glasgow, Bristol and Birmingham to follow. The tour then wraps up at the Roundhouse in London on February 25.

Speaking about the tour, vocalist Jason Aalon Butler said: “When regarding FEVER 333, more specifically – the live element of the project, there’s one thing we can rely on post pandemic and that is the fervor and support of our allies across the Atlantic.

“We will be ushering in a new era of FEVER 333 on all fronts and I can’t wait introduce it in the territories that have held us down like none other. EU/UK we gon let them know – there’s another fever coming…”

Tickets for the new UK gigs go on sale here from 10am BST on Wednesday, August 31. See the full list of dates below.

FEBRUARY 2023

18 – Brighton, Chalk

19 – Manchester, O2 Ritz

21 – Glasgow, SWG3 Galvanizers

23 – Bristol, O2 Academy

24 – Birmingham, O2 Institute

25 – London, Roundhouse

Fever 333’s latest studio album, ‘Strength In Numb333rs’, came out in 2019. They released their ‘Wrong Generation’ EP in October of 2020.

Last year, the band went viral when they played Slipknot’s Knotfest Roadshow in Georgia and Butler made a death-defying leap from a video tower onto solid ground. Sharing the footage on Twitter, Butler captioned the clip: “I do my own stunts.”

Then, responding to a question from a fan that said: “Bro, how much anxiety does your mom get watching these videos? I fear for you and I’m only your friend!”, Butler admitted he gets a call from his mum every week about his onstage antics.

Speaking to NME in 2020, Butler revealed that he’s got a solo album ready to go alongside a couple of albums worth of material for Fever 333. “My reactive nature is probably going to be the common theme for everything I do, just releasing things when they make the most sense,” he said.

According to Butler, his solo material is “very hip-hop with these darker soul moments that is this whole other world that I come from and love. It’s still talking about politics but also it talks about my emotional relationship with politics and then how my relationship with activism has affected my romantic relationships.”