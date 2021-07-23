In order to gain entry to the festival, ticketholders will be asked for proof of a negative lateral flow test taken within 48 hours of arrival at the festival, or proof of full vaccination with the second dose having been received at least 14 days prior to the first day of attending the festival. As a test event, it can go ahead with no social distancing requirements.

Ticketholders who haven’t had their second dose of the coronavirus vaccine yet, will be able to do so at a medical bus parked on site.

The bus in the Village area is open until Sunday (July 25). Additionally, festival-goers will be able to take lateral flow tests on site to secure entry and to prove mid-way through the event that they still aren’t infectious.

As Eastern Daily Press reports, tests are supplied at a tent near the entrance so that ticketholders can take another one if there are issues with their first confirmation, which gains them entry into the festival unless they can prove they are fully vaccinated.

Also in the Village is another stall containing lateral flow tests. Attendees who aren’t fully vaccinated are required to do another test 48 hours after their first.

