Check out Freddie Gibbs and ScHoolboy Q as cartoon animals in ‘Gang Signs’ video

Freddie Gibbs and ScHoolboy Q have teamed up for a new collaborative single, ‘Gang Signs’.

The track arrived on streaming services last Friday (February 5), and was produced by Philadelphia based collective, Working On Dying.

With a runtime of less than three minutes, it’s a short but snappy cut. The song comes with a cartoon-style music video directed by Aaron Hymes and brought to life by illustrator Gabriel Alcala. In the clip, protagonist Gibbs is portrayed as a pink rabbit, while ScHoolboy appears as a tattooed turtle. Check it out below:

Advertisement

Speaking of the track in a press release, Gibbs said it was a nod to the artists he grew up listening to.

“I was just trying to pay homage to Do or Die and Bone Thugs-N-Harmony when I made this song,” explained Gibbs. “That’s the era I grew up on.”

Of the collaboration with ScHoolboy, Gibbs added, “It was long overdue for me and Q to do a record”.

It’s the first release of the year for both artists, with Gibbs being musically active in 2020. His latest album ‘Alfredo’, created in collaboration with fellow American artist The Alchemist, picked up a 2021 Grammy nomination for Best Rap Album, alongside Nas‘ ‘King’s Disease’ and Jay Electronica‘s ‘A Written Testimony’, among others.

Advertisement

ScHoolboy Q released his last full-length record ‘CrasH Talk’ in 2019 and has been lying relatively low since then. He popped up on a few collaborations throughout 2020, appearing on Gorillaz‘ ‘PAC-MAN’, NEZ’s ‘Wild Youngster’ and ‘Pop Shit’ by REASON.