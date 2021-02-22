Check out Funeral For A Friend’s rescheduled anniversary tour dates

Funeral For A Friend have rescheduled their upcoming anniversary UK tour to 2022 – see the new dates below.

Originally set for April this year, the tour will see the band play material from their first three studio albums: 2003 debut ‘Casually Dressed & Deep In Conversation’, 2005’s ‘Hours’ and their third album, 2007’s ‘Tales Don’t Tell Themselves’.

Due to ongoing coronavirus concerns, the band’s tour will now take place at the very start of 2022. After breaking up in 2016, the band reunited in 2019 for a trio of charity gigs.

Advertisement

See the band’s rescheduled 2022 tour dates below.

JANUARY 2022

8th – Cardiff, University Great Hall

9th – Cardiff, University Great Hall

10th – Newcastle, University

11th – Glasgow, O2 Academy

13th – Birmingham, O2 Academy

14th – Manchester, Academy

15th – London, Electric Brixton

16th – London, Electric Brixton

18th – Leeds, O2 Academy

19th – Sheffield, O2 Academy

20th – Bristol, O2 Academy

21st – Bournemouth, O2 Academy

22nd – London, Shepherd’s Bush Empire

The band’s 2019 comeback charity shows came in support of one of the band’s biggest fans, Stuart Brothers, who had been given “a few short weeks to live by his Doctors”.

“Recently, a man who can quite legitimately lay claim to being the world’s biggest FFAF fan (both literally and figuratively!), our friend Stuart ‘Big Stu’ Brothers, has been stricken with a terrible illness which has ultimately led to a terminal prognosis,” the band wrote.

“As Stu’s friends, we wanted to do something to help; particularly for his family and three young sons, who are going through unspeakable trauma right now.” Proceeds from the show went directly to Brothers’ family.