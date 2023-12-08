Check out Gang Of Youths’ festive cover of ‘Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas’

Gang Of Youths have shared a cover of the holiday classic ‘Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas’. Check it out below.

The Australian alternative rock band took to their official Instagram to share a clip of the video for their cover of the Hugh Martin-composed and Ralph Blane-written holiday classic that was first sung by Judy Garland in the 1944 Christmas musical film, Meet Me In St. Louis.

“We’re trying our best to make some new music, but in the meantime have yourself a merry little Christmas,” the band wrote in the caption of their social media post.

Directed by Kerrod Cooper, the black and white music video for Gang Of Youth’s cover of ‘Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas’ sees frontman David Le’aupepe singing the song while playing the piano in a studio.

Their most recent full-length release was 2022’s ‘Angel In Realtime‘. In a four-star review of the LP, NME shared: “Not only does ‘Angel In Realtime.’ serve as a soul-stirring tribute to Le’aupepe’s late father, but it’s also a triumphant exploration of love and life.”

It continued: “Though these indie rock grounds have been explored before, by being brutally honest through the healing process, Gang Of Youths have crafted some of their finest work so far. ‘Angel In Realtime.’ is unmistakably a mainstage album, but it shines through its embrace of intimacy and honesty at every turn.”

Speaking about the meaning of ‘Angels in Realtime’ to NME as part of the January 2022 cover story, Le’aupepe said: “My dad died, and that was big. We went through so many shifts and changes and I wanted to exhibit those in the music. There was a weird sense of falling back in love with everything I do and reaffirming how much I love the people and the band and embracing myself.”

Elsewhere, earlier this summer, Gang Of Youths served as opening support for Lana Del Rey’s headline show at BST Hyde Park.