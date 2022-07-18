Check out Gang of Youths’ new 2022 UK and European tour dates

Gang Of Youths have detailed a huge 2022 UK and European headline tour – see the dates below and find ticket details here.

The band released new album ‘Angel In Realtime’ earlier this year, and played a sold-out show at London’s Brixton Academy back in March.

This autumn, they will return to the capital for one of the first headline shows at new venue Outernet as part of a headline tour that takes them across the continent for four weeks.

Advertisement

In addition to some previously announced European dates, the band have now added new gigs in Frankfurt and the Dutch cities of Nijmegen and Groningen as well as seven gigs in the UK and Ireland.

See the full list of tour dates below. Tickets will be on sale here from 10am BST on Friday, July 22.

OCTOBER 2022

25 – Amsterdam, Paradiso

26 – Cologne, Gloria Theater

28 – Frankfurt, Zoom

30 – Nijmegen, Doornroosje

31 – Groningen, De Osterpoort

NOVEMBER 2022

2 – Hamburg, Gruenspan

3 – Berlin, Kesselhaus

6 – Brussels, Ancienne Belgique

7 – Paris, Badaboum

9 – London, Outernet

12 – Manchester, Academy

13 – Dublin, The Academy

15 – Belfast, Limelight

17 – Sheffield, The Leadmill

18 – Nottingham, Rock City

20 – Cardiff, Great Hall

“We have had an extraordinary time doing the European summer festivals and so it was a no-brainer to head back for our own shows,” the band said of the forthcoming tour in a statement.

At one of those festivals – Mad Cool in Madrid – the band’s frontman David Le’aupepe spoke to NME about the reaction their new material has been getting live.

Advertisement

“It’s been so weird: people know the lyrics and shit, it’s pretty wild,” Le’aupepe said. “For me, it’s an album about my dad and about being Polynesian, so you don’t really expect people from different cultures outside of Australia to connect with it the way they have. So for me, it’s been quite beautiful to see people singing the songs about my dad.”

Reviewing the band’s Brixton Academy gig, NME wrote: “After becoming one of Australia’s biggest bands, Dave and co. moved to London five years ago to escape the pitfalls and “anxieties” of fame and lead a much more anonymous lifestyle in the capital.

“So it’s a little odd, then, that tonight’s near-capacity crowd at the iconic Academy marks the moment their profile inescapably bloomed overseas. But then Gang Of Youths’ larger-than-life sound was built for community: it follows them wherever they go.”