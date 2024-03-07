Check out Girl In Red’s runaway new single ‘Doing It Again Baby!’

Girl In Red has released a new track today (March 7) from her upcoming new album – check out ‘Doing It Again Baby’ below.

The Norwegian singer-songwriter/producer – real name Marie Ulven Ringheim – will release her second album, ‘I’m Doing It Again Baby!’, via Columbia on April 12 (pre-order here). The latest single follows on from last release, ‘Too Much’.

Speaking about the new song, Ringheim said: “This is the most fun track I’ve ever made. It was actually very hard to write because I was struggling with allowing myself to make a song that I just thought was fucking sick, cool and fun.

“I tried to force myself to write some sappy-try-hard meaningful lyrics when really all this song was supposed to be, was the soundtrack of feeling absolutely on the top of the world.”

Check out the song below:

The musician today also announced details of a brief UK headline tour for later this year.

Girl In Red is scheduled to perform at the legendary Barrowland Ballroom in Glasgow on August 29 before making stop-offs at the O2 Apollo in Manchester (September 1) and the OVO Arena Wembley in London (3).

Tickets go on general sale at 10am next Friday (March 15) – you’ll be able to buy yours here. Alternatively, fans can access a pre-sale at the same time on Wednesday (13) by pre-ordering ‘I’m Doing It Again Baby!’ before 10am on Tuesday (12).

Girl In Red’s new 2024 UK tour dates are:

AUGUST

29 – Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow

SEPTEMBER

01 – O2 Apollo, Manchester

03 – OVO Arena Wembley, London

Ringheim’s acclaimed debut record, ‘If I Could Make It Go Quiet’, arrived in 2021. NME gave the collection a four-star review, writing: “A cinematic widening of scope, ‘If I Could Make It Go Quiet’ occasionally leans back on some blockbuster tropes, but in the stand-out moments Ulven proves that she’s more than capable of rabble-rousing indie-rock and slow-burning yearning alike.”

Shortly before its release, Girl In Red told NME that she was already planning her next full-length project. “I just want to sit down and make a new record,” she said. “I think records are pretty hot, man. Records are sexy. Putting out a record is such a big statement nowadays.”

She continued: “You gotta have something that’s worth checking out and I’m lowkey tired of singles. I am lowkey tired of just getting a song here and there.

“I just want to get a body of work from someone. With anything in the Girl In Red project I just want to be thoughtful. With the music, I just want to put out a record because that’s what I want.”