Check out Glass Animals’ rescheduled 2021 UK tour dates

Glass Animals have rescheduled their UK tour for later this year – see the new dates below.

The shows, announced last summer, come in support of the band’s third album ‘Dreamland’ and were originally set to take place in May.

Due to continued coronavirus restrictions in the UK, the band have now pushed the tour dates back until November 2021 and added two new shows at Portsmouth Guildhall and Brighton Centre.

See the new rescheduled tour dates below.

NOVEMBER 2021

8 – Glasgow, Barrowlands

10 – Birmingham, O2 Academy

11 – Manchester, O2 Victoria Warehouse

13 – Brighton, Centre

14 – Portsmouth, Guildhall

15 – Nottingham, Rock City

17 – Leeds, O2 Academy

18 – Bristol, O2 Academy

19 – London, Alexandra Palace

Glass Animals released their third album ‘Dreamland’ last year, and recently performed a livestream event entitled ‘Live In The Internet’.

Reviewing the gig, NME wrote: “This is a creative, immersive show that re-defines what can be achieved in a virtual performance space, but it’s also one where the sadness of a band missing their fans feels palpable.”

Elsewhere, the band have collaborated with Arlo Parks on a new version of their track ‘Tangerine’ and remixed London Grammar’s ‘Lose Your Head’.

The UK’s proposed ‘roadmap’ out of lockdown has set June 21 as a prospective date for large-scale live events to return with no social distancing.

Following news of the ‘roadmap’, a number of festivals and events have vowed to go ahead this year. Reading & Leeds shared their plans to hold their pair of festivals as planned in August, quickly selling out in the process, while Live Nation sold over 170,000 tickets in the three days following the announcement of the roadmap.