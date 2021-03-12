Check out Glass Animals’ rescheduled 2021 UK tour dates

Glass Animals have rescheduled their UK tour for later this year – see the new dates below.
The shows, announced last summer, come in support of the band’s third album ‘Dreamland’ and were originally set to take place in May.
- READ MORE: Glass Animals – ‘Live In The Internet’: indie-pop dons re-define the potential of virtual gigs
Due to continued coronavirus restrictions in the UK, the band have now pushed the tour dates back until November 2021 and added two new shows at Portsmouth Guildhall and Brighton Centre.
See the new rescheduled tour dates below.
NOVEMBER 2021
8 – Glasgow, Barrowlands
10 – Birmingham, O2 Academy
11 – Manchester, O2 Victoria Warehouse
13 – Brighton, Centre
14 – Portsmouth, Guildhall
15 – Nottingham, Rock City
17 – Leeds, O2 Academy
18 – Bristol, O2 Academy
19 – London, Alexandra Palace
Glass Animals released their third album ‘Dreamland’ last year, and recently performed a livestream event entitled ‘Live In The Internet’.
Reviewing the gig, NME wrote: “This is a creative, immersive show that re-defines what can be achieved in a virtual performance space, but it’s also one where the sadness of a band missing their fans feels palpable.”
Elsewhere, the band have collaborated with Arlo Parks on a new version of their track ‘Tangerine’ and remixed London Grammar’s ‘Lose Your Head’.
The UK’s proposed ‘roadmap’ out of lockdown has set June 21 as a prospective date for large-scale live events to return with no social distancing.
Following news of the ‘roadmap’, a number of festivals and events have vowed to go ahead this year. Reading & Leeds shared their plans to hold their pair of festivals as planned in August, quickly selling out in the process, while Live Nation sold over 170,000 tickets in the three days following the announcement of the roadmap.