Check out Godspeed You! Black Emperor debuting three new songs as they kick off 2024 world tour

Godspeed You! Black Emperor have debuted three brand new tracks while kicking off their 2024 world tour.

The group kicked off their massive 2024 tour on Saturday, February 26 at the Knockdown Center in Queens, New York. While hitting the stage, they treated gig attendees to three new tracks that have yet to be released. The majority of the band’s set was dedicated to the lengthy brand-new tracks, as reported by Brooklyn Vegan.

Fans were quick to give the new tracks the nicknames of ‘Flowers’, ‘Flames’ and ‘Feathers’ based on the projections that played behind the group as they performed each track. Check them out below.

Advertisement

The group’s last full length release was 2021’s ‘G_d’s Pee AT STATE’s END’. In a four-star review of the band’s seventh LP, NME shared: “‘STATE’S END’ is a tumultuous record for tumultuous times, but there’s a piece of galvanising beauty for every moment of crushing dread. For all the gunshots and explosions in the background, there are church bells and birdsong too. Godspeed’s new album articulates dark times, but it also presents the countermovement with breathtaking power.”

Godspeed You! Black Emperor are currently making their way through a few more US and Canada dates before heading to Mexico for the Pitchfork music festival taking place there. They are also set to make their way across the pond to the UK and EU in the spring and autumn. Visit here for any last minute US tickets and here for UK and EU tickets.

Godspeed You! Black Emperor – 2024 World Tour Dates are:

FEBRUARY

26 – Homer, NY @Homer Center for the Arts (with Mat Ball)

27 – Oshawa, ON @Biltmore Theatre (with Mat Ball)

28 – Kingston, ON @Grand Theatre (with Mat Ball)

Advertisement

MARCH

7 – Mexico City, MX @Pitchfork Music Festival CDMX

APRIL

10 – Tampere, FI @Pakkahuone

11 – Tallinn, EE @Kultuurivabrik

12 – Riga, LV @Hanzas Perons

13 – Vilnius, LT @Loftas

14 – Warsaw, PL @Progresja

16 – Gdansk, PL @B90

17 – Kraków, PL @Kamienna 12

18 – Bratislava, SK @Majestic Music Club

19 – Prague, CZ @Meet Factory

20 – Vienna, AT @Arena

21 – Budapest, HU @Dürer Kert

23 – Zagreb, HR @Tvornica Culture

24 – Graz, AT @Dom Im Berg

25 – Ljubljana, SI @Kino Siska

SEPTEMBER

27 – Dublin, IE @National Stadium

29 – London, UK @Troxy

30 – Glasgow, UK @Barrowlands

OCTOBER

1 – Manchester, UK @ Ritz

2 – Bristol, UK @ Marble Factory

3 – Coventry, UK @ The Empire

4 – Tourcoing, FR @ Le Grand Mix

5 – Esch-Alzette, LU @ Kufa

6 – Paris, FR @ Le Trianon08 Oct 2024 – Nantes, FR @Stereolux

9 – Nancy, FR @ L’Autre Canal (Jazz Pulsation Festival)

10 – Zürich, CH @ Volkshaus

11 – Lausanne, CH @Les Docks

12 – Frankfurt, DE @ Zoom

14 – Berlin, DE @ Huxleys

15 – Amsterdam, NE @ Paradiso

16 – Brussels, BE @AB

18 – Athens, GR @Floyd