Check out Jarvis Cocker dressed in the style of various British Rail train tickets

A selection of photos featuring Pulp frontman Jarvis Cocker dressed in the style of various British Rail train tickets has been shared online.

Acrylic Afternoons, a fansite of the band named after their 1994 song of the same name, has posted a thread of the frontman on Twitter in outfits which match the colours of rail tickets to various places around the UK.

The thread includes pictures of Cocker in a bright blue jacket which matches the colour of a Northampton Rail Day Rover, right up to outfits which match a Chelmsford to London annual Gold Card.

Advertisement

Unfortunately there isn’t an outfit that matches a ticket to Mile End after the band’s famous song from the Trainspotting soundtrack.

You can view the frontman’s extravagant attire below:

Jarvis Cocker dressed in the style of British Rail tickets. A thread🧵… 1. Northampton (Rail Day Rover) pic.twitter.com/UqaNrKCBUs — Acrylic Afternoons (@AcrylcAftrnoons) February 21, 2023

Meanwhile, Cocker recently confirmed that the Sheffield band would be hitting the road for their first gigs together since 2012, including a run of UK and Ireland shows this summer.

The tour kicks off in Bridlington on May 26, with further dates scheduled for Dublin (June 9), London (July 1), Scarborough (9), Cardiff (11) and Sheffield (14, 15). Additionally, Pulp will headline Isle Of Wight Festival, TRNSMT, Latitude and Neighbourhood Weekender.

Any remaining tickets for the group’s 2023 headline concerts can be purchased here.

Advertisement

As for the support acts, Wet Leg will be joining them at their huge Finsbury Park show and Richard Hawley, who was briefly a member of Pulp in the early ’00s, is due to open for Cocker and co. at both of their hometown gigs in Sheffield.

Speaking about the reunion, Hawley recently told NME: “I’ve been part of the whole Pulp family for decades. My first band Treebound Story did a gig with Pulp in a little church when I was still a teenager – which was a fucking long time ago – and I’ve known Jarvis, Candida [Doyle, keys], Nick [Banks, drums] and Steve [Mackey, bass] all my adult life. Steve’s not involved this time, but that’s not to say he won’t be in the future. Steve and I went to infant school together and met way back then.

“Our paths have interwoven all our lives, so it feels right for me to open for them.”