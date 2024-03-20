Check out Khruangbin’s chilled out and groovy new single ‘Pon Pón’

Khruangbin have shared the latest single from their upcoming album in the form of ‘Pon Pón’ – listen to it below.

The groove-heavy, blissed-out track is the third preview of the album released so far, following on from ‘A Love International’ and ‘May Ninth’.

The band first announced details of their new album ‘A La Sala’ in January. The album is their first full studio album since 2020’s ‘Mordechai’, and comes out on April 5 via Dead Oceans, in partnership with Night Time Stories Ltd. You can pre-order it here.

Listen to ‘Pon Pón’ here:

They also recently announced four extra shows for their UK and European tour for November this year, including a third at London’s Eventim Apollo. All shows are on sale, and you can get your tickets here.

The newly-announced dates are in addition to an extensive North American tour that begins with an appearance at Coachella Festival on April 14, and runs through to Bonnaroo Festival on June 14. Following that, the band will travel to Europe for a series of festival shows, including Latitude, Roskilde, Rock Werchter and Bilbao BBK.

Khruangbin’s UK and European tour dates are:

OCTOBER

31 – Amsterdam, AFAS



NOVEMBER

1 – Amsterdam, AFAS

2 – Antwerp, Lotto

4 – Paris, Olympia

5 – Paris, Olympia

7 – Berlin, Tempodrum

11 – Milan, Alcatraz

12 – Zurich, Halle 622

15 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro

17 – Manchester, O2 Apollo

18 – Manchester, O2 Apollo

20 – London, Eventim Apollo

21 – London, Eventim Apollo

22 – London, Eventim Apollo

24 – Dublin, 3Arena

The American trio worked with singer-songwriter Leon Bridges on a second collaborative EP, entitled ‘Texas Moon’, back in 2022 and the new album marks their first original music as a band since 2020, aside from various remixes.

The band also graced NME‘s cover back in 2020. Speaking about their perceived rapid rise to fame at the time, the band’s Laura Lee said: “You have no idea how long it’s going to last when you’re starting out. The whole of last year was a real ‘Holy shit!’ moment. We set out to be a worldwide band – and we got it.”