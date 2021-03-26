Check out Lionel Richie’s rescheduled 2022 UK and Irish tour dates

Lionel Richie has rescheduled his UK and Irish tour dates to 2022 – see his updated schedule below.

The ‘Hello’ tour was originally set to take place in 2020, before being rescheduled to this summer. Now, a third set of dates have been announced due to continued COVID-19 restrictions.

“I was originally scheduled to bring my ‘Hello’ Tour to the UK and Europe in the summer of 2020, but for the health and safety of all, with the world in lockdown, the live music industry was forced to reschedule their 2020 tour dates,” Richie wrote in a statement.

“With the ongoing COVID-19 health crisis, keeping everyone’s health and safety in mind, subsequent rulings and restrictions across the UK and Europe have meant the inevitable postponements of shows and the rescheduling of festivals at which I was scheduled to appear this summer.

See Lionel Richie’s rescheduled UK and Irish tour dates for 2022 below. Tickets for the shows are available here.

JUNE 2022

2nd – Cardiff, Castle

4th – Dublin, St Anne’s Park

5th – Belfast, Ormeau Park

12th – Nottingham, Victoria Embankment

14th – St Austell, Eden Project

AUGUST 2022

7th – Edinburgh, Princes Street Gardens

Since the UK government outlined plans for England to gradually exit lockdown by the end of June, a number of festivals including Reading & Leeds have all revealed that they now hope to go ahead as usual in 2021, with other festivals including Parklife and Wireless announcing 2021 dates for September this week.

Reading & Leeds sold out of tickets just two days after the announcement, and promoter Live Nation sold 170,000 festival tickets in just three days following the news.