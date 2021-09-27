Check out Måneskin’s new UK and European tour dates for 2022

Eurovision Song Contest winners Måneskin have announced details of a huge UK and European tour for 2022 – see the dates below.

Details of the show come after the striking band were among hundreds of acts to play the Global Citizen Live stream this weekend (September 25).

The Italian rock band, who won this year’s Eurovision Song Contest with their song ‘Zitti E Buoni’ will begin their new European tour in London on February 6 next year, before travelling to the continent for 15 shows that run until mid-March where the tour wraps up in the Latvian capital of Riga.

Advertisement

Pre-sale tickets for the tour go on sale from 11am BST (midday CEST) on Thursday (September 30) here.

See the band’s upcoming UK/European tour dates below:

FEBRUARY 2022

6 – London, UK

10 – Brussels, Belgium

12 – Luxembourg, Luxembourg

15 – Warsaw, Poland

19 – Vienna, Austria

21 – Paris, France

24 – Zurich, Switzerland

26 – Berlin, Germany

28 – Prague, Czech Republic

MARCH 2022

1 – Budapest, Hungary

3 – Amsterdam, Netherlands

7 – Kiev, Ukraine

9 – Moscow, Russia

11 – St Petersburg, Russia

13 – Tallinn, Estonia

14 – Riga, Latvia

Elsewhere, Måneskin recently released a new version of their hit song ‘I Wanna Be Your Slave’, with Iggy Pop now featuring on the single. Earlier this summer, they also performed performed a cover of Billie Eilish’s song ‘Bury A Friend’.

Advertisement

Speaking to NME following their Eurovision success earlier this year, the band spoke of their plans for the future.

“This was our biggest dream, so we still can’t believe what’s going on,” they said. “We really want to do our best to keep the attention by writing new music and trying to do some gigs in Europe and beyond.

“We’re working hard and we just want to play everywhere. We’re just figuring out how to manage everything.”