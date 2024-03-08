Check out Miley Cyrus’ spirited country cover of Talking Heads’ ‘Psycho Killer’

Miley Cyrus has covered Talking Heads’ classic single ‘Psycho Killer’ – check out the video below.

The pop star put a country spin on David Byrne and co’s 1977 song during a stripped-down set at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles this Wednesday (March 6), per Consequence.

A fan account on X/Twitter shared footage of Cyrus’ performance yesterday (March 7). In the caption, it was said that the ‘Flowers’ star was “singing a new song that samples ‘Psycho Killer'”.

They added that this rendition would appear on A24’s forthcoming Talking Heads tribute album, ‘Everyone’s Getting Involved: A Tribute To Talking Heads’ Stop Making Sense’. It was confirmed back in January that Cyrus had contributed to the star-studded record, but a tracklist has not yet been revealed.

“Do you know this song? This is the regular part,” Cyrus said before segueing into the ‘Psycho Killer’ chorus.

This is a redition Miley has made of “Psycho Killer” for the a tribute to Talking Heads’ which will be released soon — MileyUpdates | Fan Account (@MileyUpdates) March 7, 2024

She later introduced her “new part”, singing: “I love you, psycho killer/ Imma love you forever/ You know I’ll never run away“. Cyrus then asked the audience: “Is it better than the original?”

Other lyrics in the singer’s version included: “No, don’t touch me babe/ Yeah, I told you I’m a real livewire.” Check out the video in the post above.

To preview ‘Everyone’s Getting Involved…’, Paramore recently released a cover of Talking Heads’ ‘Burning Down The House’. This week, David Byrne revealed that he had returned the favour by recording a take on the trio’s 2017 single ‘Hard Times’. Both covers will feature on a limited edition vinyl for Record Store Day 2024.

Back in 2022, Cyrus duetted with Byrne on her New Year’s Eve TV special. The pair joined forces on a cover of David Bowie’s ‘Let’s Dance’ and delivered a collaborative spin on Byrne’s own ‘American Utopia’ single ‘Everybody’s Coming To My House’.

Cyrus last week released a track with Pharrell titled ‘Doctor (Work It Out)’.

In other news, Cyrus won the first two Grammys of her career last month for her hit song ‘Flowers’: Record Of The Year and Best Pop Solo Performance. She also gave the song its debut live televised performance at the ceremony.

‘Flowers’ last week earned Cyrus the International Song Of The Year award at the BRITs 2024.

