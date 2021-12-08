Check out Modest Mouse’s new 2022 US and European tour dates

Modest Mouse have shared details of new 2022 tour dates, taking place across the US and Europe – see the full schedule below.

The shows, which come on the back of the band’s recent album ‘The Golden Casket’, which came out earlier this year, begin in the United States in April and feature a slot at next year’s Just Like Heaven festival in California, headlining alongside Interpol, The Shins and M.I.A.

After the mix of headline shows and festival dates in the States, the band will then head to Europe next July for two festival shows in Stockholm and at Madrid’s Mad Cool.

Advertisement

See Modest Mouse’s new 2022 tour dates below:

APRIL 2022

18 – Baltimore, Rams Head Live

19 – Charlottesville, Ting Pavilion

20 – Charlotte, Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

21 – Knoxville, Knoxville Civic Auditorium and Coliseum

23-24 – Charleston, High Water Festival

25 – Atlanta, Tabernacle

28 – Tulsa, Tulsa Theater

MAY 2022

21 – Pasadena, Just Like Heaven Festival

JULY 2022

1 – Stockholm, Lollapalooza

7 – Madrid, Mad Cool

‘The Golden Casket’ was released earlier this year (June 25) via Epic/Sony, marking the band’s first full-length release in six years. Alongside lead single ‘We Are Between’, it features the previously released tracks ‘Leave A Light On’ and ‘The Sun Hasn’t Left’.

Advertisement

In a five-star review, NME called ‘The Golden Casket’ a spiritual sequel to Modest Mouse’s 2004 smash hit ‘Float On’, with writer Jordan Bassett declaring: “The album is a masterful psychedelic patchwork, bouncing between eerie soundscapes, knotty post-punk and maximalist pop melody.”

Since the album’s release, the band have played a handful of shows in the US throughout September and October, supporting Future Islands on select dates of their forthcoming world tour.