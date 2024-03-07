Check out Nell Mescal’s melancholic new single ‘Warm Body’

Nell Mescal has dropped her melancholic new single ‘Warm Body’ – listen to it below.

The Maynooth singer-songwriter and sister of Paul Mescal has released the second single from her upcoming EP ‘Can I Miss It For A Minute?‘, which is scheduled for May 3 via LAB Records. Pre-save/pre-order the EP here. So far, the singer has shared ‘Killing Time‘ from the EP, and separately released ‘Teeth‘ in September last year.

‘Warm Body’ features Mescal’s gentle voice against an acoustic guitar, as she sings: “I’ll take a warm body / If I can’t have love / Or I’ll go out drinking / Till I find the one”.

Mescal has said the song is “about struggling to move on from past

situations and how that affects making new relationships. It’s about growing up and navigating relationships with the worry that the people you love will leave you”.

Check out ‘Warm Body’ below:

Mescal has previously opened up about her forthcoming “concept” EP, explaining that it was “written about growing up, moving away, friendship breakups, and trying to navigate between current emotions and negative memories.

“Each song tells a part of the same story with a beginning, middle and an end,” she added. “Some songs [were] written in the moment and some written in retrospect. It talks about my life and how I deal with experiences that have shaped me. Most importantly I think it’s about moving on from things that used to have a hold on me.”

The singer has also shared the full tracklist for the EP – check it out below.

The ‘Can I Miss It For A Minute?’ tracklisting is:

1. Warm Body

2. Yellow Dresser

3. Killing Time

4. Electric Picnic

5. July

NME last spoke to Mescal in August 2022, where she recalled her guest performance at Phoebe Bridgers‘ London show.

“I’ve had a picture of Phoebe on my vision board for two years, so it definitely has been like walking around in some weird alternate universe! But it’s been amazing,” Mescal says. “It’s just nice to have someone that you respect so much be so kind to you, and just to have them in your daily life.”