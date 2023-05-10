Check out official footage of Måneskin’s epic London O2 show

Måneskin have shared official footage from their sold-out show at The O2 in London this week. Check out their performance of ‘Kool Kids’ in the video above, and ‘I Wanna Be Your Slave’ below – exclusively on NME.

As part of their long-awaited ‘Loud Kids World Tour’ in support of their third album ‘Rush!‘, the Italian former Eurovision winners took to the stage at The O2 for their biggest UK headline show to date, playing to a massive 20,000 fans.

A climax of the gig came when the band continued their ritual of inviting fans on stage for their performance of album highlight ‘Kool Kids’.

“It’s a song we’ve been criticised a lot for because they say we copy you fucking British,” frontman Damiano David told the crowd, adding: “It’s a little bit true!”

He continued: “We’re hated all around the world for this tradition, but again we don’t give a shit”.

In a four-star review of the show, NME described the moment: “Inviting a small army of fans in fishnets and leather to invade the stage, you see the cult of Måneskin manifest.

“There’s no mention of Eurovision and they’ve dropped their covers of indie disco hits (including Franz Ferdinand’s ‘Take Me Out’) from the setlist. It’s a sign of how far they’ve come on their own terms with two fingers up to the haters. You don’t need gimmicks, you just need a good time.”

Other peaks with the band delivering their fan favourite ‘I Wanna Be Your Slave’ twice. Check out The O2 performance of that below.

With a stacked year ahead that includes a stop at Glastonbury Festival in June, Måneskin will then be continuing their world tour with dates in Europe, North America, South America and Asia, before ending with a return to the UK and Ireland.

You can see the full list of dates below and buy your tickets here and here.

SEPTEMBER

3 – Hanover, Germany – EXPO Plaza

6 – Nancy, France – Nancy Open Air

21 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

23 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion

25 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

27 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

29 – Chicago, IL – Allstate Arena



OCTOBER

1 – Detroit, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

3 – Nashville, Nashville, TN – Nashville Municipal Auditorium

6 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

10 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

13 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

15 – Vancouver, BC – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

20 – Mexico City, Mexico – Palacio De Los Deportes

24 – Bogotá, Colombia – Movistar Arena

27 – Santiago, Chile – Estadio Bicentenario La Florida

29 – Buenos Aires, Argentina – Movistar Arena

NOVEMBER

1 – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil – Qualistage

3 – San Paulo, Brazil – Espaço Unimed

20 – Brisbane, QLD – BCEC

22 – Sydney, NSW – Hordern Pavilion

23 – Melbourne, VIC – Margaret Court Arena

25 – Adelaide, SA – AEC Theatre

27 – Singapore – Singapore Expo Hall 1

DECEMBER

2 – Tokyo, Japan – Ariake Arena

3 – Tokyo, Japan – Ariake Arena

7 – Kobe, Japan – Kobe World Memorial Hall

14 – Dublin, Ireland – 3 Arena

19 – Manchester, UK – AO Arena