Check out Pet Shop Boys’ rescheduled 2022 Greatest Hits tour dates

Pet Shop Boys have rescheduled their UK and European Greatest Hits tour for a second time – check out the new 2022 dates below.

The shows, originally set for May 2020, were postponed until 2021 last April, and will now take place in summer 2022.

The tour, dubbed ‘Dreamworld: The Greatest Hits Live’, will now begin in Vienna on May 12, 2022, with UK shows beginning in Manchester a week later.

The tour wraps up on June 15 in Stockholm.

See Pet Shop Boys’ full list of 2022 UK and European tour dates below.

MAY 2022

12 – Vienna, Gasometer

14 – Munich, Olympiahalle

17 – Brussels, Forest National

18 – Amsterdam, AFAS Live

20 – Manchester, AO Arena

22 – London, The O2

24 – Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

25 – Bournemouth, BIC

27 – Newcastle, Utilita Arena

28 – Birmingham, Resorts World Arena

29 – Glasgow, SSE Hydro

31 – Hull Bonus Arena

JUNE 2022

02 – Frankfurt, Jahrhunderthalle

04 – Oberhausen, König-Pilsener-Arena

05 – Hamburg, Barclaycard Arena

07 – Leipzig, Arena

08 – Prague, Forum Karlín

10 – Stuttgart, Porsche-Arena

11 – Berlin Mercedes-Benz Arena

15 – Stockholm Ericsson Globe

As it stands, Pet Shop Boys are still set to head out on a rescheduled co-headline 2021 tour of the United States with New Order later this year.

The two bands were meant to begin a co-headline stint across North America in September last year, but were forced to postpone due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Pet Shop Boys released their latest album ‘Hotspot’ in January last year. In a four-star review, NME said: “After last year’s tub-thumping ‘Agenda’ EP, it’s a return to what they do best: expertly saying their piece while slyly containing enough hooks that mean even hardline home secretary Priti Patel would dance to it.”