Check out Pet Shop Boys’ rescheduled 2022 Greatest Hits tour dates

Pet Shop Boys have rescheduled their UK and European Greatest Hits tour for a second time – check out the new 2022 dates below.
The shows, originally set for May 2020, were postponed until 2021 last April, and will now take place in summer 2022.
- READ MORE: Pet Shop Boys – ‘Hotspot’ review: astutely observed social commentary in the form of absolute mega bangers
The tour, dubbed ‘Dreamworld: The Greatest Hits Live’, will now begin in Vienna on May 12, 2022, with UK shows beginning in Manchester a week later.
The tour wraps up on June 15 in Stockholm.
See Pet Shop Boys’ full list of 2022 UK and European tour dates below.
MAY 2022
12 – Vienna, Gasometer
14 – Munich, Olympiahalle
17 – Brussels, Forest National
18 – Amsterdam, AFAS Live
20 – Manchester, AO Arena
22 – London, The O2
24 – Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena
25 – Bournemouth, BIC
27 – Newcastle, Utilita Arena
28 – Birmingham, Resorts World Arena
29 – Glasgow, SSE Hydro
31 – Hull Bonus Arena
JUNE 2022
02 – Frankfurt, Jahrhunderthalle
04 – Oberhausen, König-Pilsener-Arena
05 – Hamburg, Barclaycard Arena
07 – Leipzig, Arena
08 – Prague, Forum Karlín
10 – Stuttgart, Porsche-Arena
11 – Berlin Mercedes-Benz Arena
15 – Stockholm Ericsson Globe
As it stands, Pet Shop Boys are still set to head out on a rescheduled co-headline 2021 tour of the United States with New Order later this year.
The two bands were meant to begin a co-headline stint across North America in September last year, but were forced to postpone due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Pet Shop Boys released their latest album ‘Hotspot’ in January last year. In a four-star review, NME said: “After last year’s tub-thumping ‘Agenda’ EP, it’s a return to what they do best: expertly saying their piece while slyly containing enough hooks that mean even hardline home secretary Priti Patel would dance to it.”