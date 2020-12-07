Check out Slipknot’s huge new 2021 European tour dates

Slipknot have announced a massive list of European tour dates for summer 2021 – see the full list of gigs below.
In support of their latest album ‘We Are Not Your Kind’, the band will head across the continent next July and August.
Beginning in Moscow on July 16, the tour will head through Ukraine, Greece, Austria, Sweden, Finland, Poland, France and many more.
See Slipknot’s full list of 2021 European tour dates below.
JULY 2021
16th – Moscow, Russia, Park Live Festival
18th – Kiev, Ukraine, UPark Festival
21st – Bucharest, Romania, Romexpo
22nd – Plovdiv, Bulgaria, Hills Of Rock
24th – Athens, Greece, Release Festival
28th – Graz, Austria, Stadhalle
29th – Prague, Czech Republic, O2 Arena
31st – Wacken, Germany, Wacken Open Air
AUGUST 2021
1st – Malmo, Sweden, Rock Slap
7th – Turku, Finland, Port Of Turku
13th – Gdansk, Poland, Ergo Arena
15th – Geneva, Switzerland, Arena
19th – Charleville Meizieres, France, Cabaret Vert
Back in May, Slipknot cancelled their entire summer 2020 tour. The masked metal band were set to bring their Knotfest event to the UK for the very first time this August, with a performance scheduled for Milton Keynes’ National Bowl, as well as a Knotfest On Sea cruise and North American gigs.
Slipknot’s ‘We Are Not Your Kind’ tour came to London’s O2 Arena back in January. In a five-star review of the gig, NME wrote: “The audience is a cross-section of ages and cultures who just love losing their shit to a band still peaking. This was a real moment; this was Slipknot where they belong – celebrating with as many people as possible, among thousands who can now say “I was there” and actually mean it.”