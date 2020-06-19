Sports Team have announced details of a headline tour for 2021 – check out the dates below.

The group are set to headline shows in Dublin, Leeds, Manchester, Nottingham, Glasgow and Bristol.

The tour will culminate with a headline show at London’s Brixton Academy on April 29. Tickets for the shows go on general sale on June 26 at 9am.

The full dates are listed below:

Sports Team April 2021 tour dates

20 – Dublin, The Grand Social

22 – Leeds, Leeds University Stylus

23 – Manchester, The Albert Hall

25 – Nottingham, Rock City

26 – Glasgow, SWG3

28 – Bristol, SWX Bristol

29 – London, O2 Academy Brixton

Last week, Lady Gaga dashed Sports Team’s hopes of securing a Number One album with their debut LP ‘Deep Down Happy‘ following a tight race to the top of the UK’s official charts.

Gaga’s sixth LP ‘Chromatica‘ topped the charts by less than 600 copies, the Official Charts Company reported, despite Sports Team leading in midweek.

“It was Blur Vs Oasis, and we were Oasis,” said Sports Team in response. “Took it closer than we had any right to. Will be paying back the IOUs well into our forties but fuck it. What a ride. Love you all.”

Speaking to NME last week about their hopes of reaching Number One, the band’s frontman Alex Rice said: “It’s what it deserves, really. And you get those nice little trophies. When we sold our first ever t-shirts, I posted out a 10p betting slip for us to have a Number One album in 2020 along with them. We sold about nine. If anyone still has one of those…”

In a four star review of their debut album, NME said: “this is the sound of a band who are done being the underdogs. These 12 tracks are a furious, funny flag in the ground from a band who make absolutely no bones about who they are.”