Check out The Aces’ new UK and European tour dates for 2021

The Aces have announced details of a 2021 UK and European tour – see the full list of dates below.

The shows, which begin at the end of April next year, come in support of the band’s recent album ‘Under My Influence’.

“Although our tour is far away, we could not be more excited about the thought of seeing our fans on the other side of the world again,” the band said of the upcoming run of dates.

“We are crossing our fingers that everyone stays safe and follows protocol so we can make this tour a reality.”

See The Aces’ full list of UK and European 2021 tour dates below.

APRIL 2021

30 Dublin, Whelans

MAY 2021

01 Birmingham, O2 Institute2

04 Bristol, Thekla

06 London, Electric Ballroom

07 Leeds, Brudenell Social Club

09 Glasgow, St. Lukes

10 Newcastle, Riverside

11 Manchester, Gorilla

15 Paris, Les Etoiles

16 Antwerp, Kavka

18 Amsterdam, Melkveg

19 Berlin, Privatclub

20 Cologne, MTC

Back in July, The Aces played tracks from ‘Under My Influence’ exclusively for NME as part of NME Home Sessions. Watch them play ‘Daydream’, ‘Cruel’ and ‘Going Home’ from the new album above.

The band described album opener ‘Daydream’ as an accidental quarantine song, with vocalist Cristal Ramirez explaining: “We wrote this song far before quarantine and we didn’t know how relevant it would feel today.

“It’s just about when you’re away from somebody you really love and you really miss, and you’re daydreaming about when you can see them.”