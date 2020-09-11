Check out The Aces’ new UK and European tour dates for 2021

The Aces have announced details of a 2021 UK and European tour – see the full list of dates below.
The shows, which begin at the end of April next year, come in support of the band’s recent album ‘Under My Influence’.
“Although our tour is far away, we could not be more excited about the thought of seeing our fans on the other side of the world again,” the band said of the upcoming run of dates.
“We are crossing our fingers that everyone stays safe and follows protocol so we can make this tour a reality.”
See The Aces’ full list of UK and European 2021 tour dates below.
APRIL 2021
30 Dublin, Whelans
MAY 2021
01 Birmingham, O2 Institute2
04 Bristol, Thekla
06 London, Electric Ballroom
07 Leeds, Brudenell Social Club
09 Glasgow, St. Lukes
10 Newcastle, Riverside
11 Manchester, Gorilla
15 Paris, Les Etoiles
16 Antwerp, Kavka
18 Amsterdam, Melkveg
19 Berlin, Privatclub
20 Cologne, MTC
Back in July, The Aces played tracks from ‘Under My Influence’ exclusively for NME as part of NME Home Sessions. Watch them play ‘Daydream’, ‘Cruel’ and ‘Going Home’ from the new album above.
The band described album opener ‘Daydream’ as an accidental quarantine song, with vocalist Cristal Ramirez explaining: “We wrote this song far before quarantine and we didn’t know how relevant it would feel today.
“It’s just about when you’re away from somebody you really love and you really miss, and you’re daydreaming about when you can see them.”