Check out the best celebrity costumes of Halloween 2021

A whole host of musicians and actors dressed up to celebrate Halloween – see the best of the bunch below.

After it was cancelled last year thanks to COVID, Harry Styles finally brought “Harryween” to New York’s Madison Square Gardens on October 30 for the first of two concerts at the venue. To celebrate the occasion, The Wizard Of Oz.

For night two, Styles dressed up as a clown and covered Britney Spears’ ‘Toxic’.

Also taking to the stage for Halloween, Billie Eilish dressed up as Sally for a ‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’ concert while Ashnikko dressed up as a moth for a TikTok livestream.

Both Cardi B and Charli XCX dressed up as Morticia Addams, while Chrissy Teigen and John Legend made use of their kids to recreate the entire The Addams Family.

Also getting into the early ’90s spirit was Kali Uchis, who dressed up as Agent Honeydew from Dexter’s Laboratory and Lauren Mayberry, who dressed up as Sarah Sanderson from Hocus Pocus. Her CHVRCHES bandmate Martin Doherty however took things back to the ’80 with his Teen Wolf costume.

Elsewhere, The Rolling Stones’ Mick Jagger and Ronnie Wood took a break from their ‘No Filter’ tour to dress up in last-minute Halloween costumes.

Paul McCartney also left things to the last minute, sharing a tweet of him wearing a skeleton mask and wishing his followers a “scary Halloween”.

At the other end of the effort scale, Lil Nas X dressed up as Harry Potter’s nemesis Voldermort, even sharing a TikTok tutorial on how he got the impressive look

Ariana Grande also shared an extreme makeover, dressing up as both the titular character from The Creature From The Black Lagoon and Audrey from The Little Shop Of Horrors.

Also doubling up on costumes, Megan Thee Stallion transformed herself into Pinhead from The Hellraiser before channeling 101 Dalmatians‘ Cruella De Ville.

Lizzo was another star that had plenty of Halloween inspiration. First, she shared images of her out on the town as Baby Yoda before taking on Robin’s ex from cult ’90s film Bébé’s Kids.

In-between those two looks, she dressed up as the creepy doll from Netflix smash Squid Game and did the ‘Thriller’ dance onstage during her performance at Outside Lands Music and Arts Festival.

Blackpink’s Lisa also took inspiration from Squid Game’s Red Light, Green Light ringleader for her costume.

Elsewhere, Yungblud dressed up as a devil while Yonaka’s Theresa Jarvis dressed up as Pennywise from It, and her bandmate Alex Crosby took on Edward Scissorhands.

Robert Irwin, son of famous Crocodile Hunter Steve, dressed up as Marvel character Loki while actress Mindy Kaling transformed herself into a strawberry.

Winning the award for most horrifying costume however was Muse’s Matt Bellamy, who dressed up as a deer hunter (taking influence from The Lost Boys‘ Edgar Frog) while his wife Elle and daughter Lovella wore deer costumes.

Earlier in the night, Bellamy had shared images of him dressed up as Captain Hook, with his wife playing Tinkerbell from Peter Pan.

Saweetie, meanwhile, may have won Halloween with her take on Catwoman, complete with guest appearance from Halle Belle (who played the role in the 2004 film of the same name).