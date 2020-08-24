The Cribs have announced a number of new UK tour dates for 2021 – see the list of new shows below.

The announcement comes after the band recently revealed details of their upcoming new album, ‘Night Network’, which lands in November.

The band’s tour begins in London at the Roundhouse on June 11, with shows then taking place in Birmingham, Newcastle, Glasgow and Manchester, before the six-date tour finishes up at the Piece Hall in Halifax on June 20.

See the dates in full below.

JUNE 2021

11 – London, Roundhouse

14 – Birmingham, O2 Institute

15 – Newcastle, Boiler Shop

17 – Glasgow, SWG3 Galvanizers

18 – Manchester, Academy

20 – Halifax, Piece Hall

After announcing ‘Night Network’ with first single ‘Running Into You’ earlier this month, The Cribs shared a message thanking fans for their support, revealing that they were “seriously questioning [their] future as a band”.

“Towards the end of last year, we honestly could not even begin to imagine coming back and were seriously questioning our future as a band — it felt almost like a distant dream or something,” the band said. “So I can’t tell you how great it feels to be welcomed back like that.”

The Cribs continued: “In these unsettling times for everyone, seeing you all come out for us in that way and knowing that you have been waiting for us all this time — and that we can depend on you — has been a huge morale boost… so we hope ‘Running Into You’ has given you a kick too!”