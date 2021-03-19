Check out The Cribs’ new and rescheduled 2022 UK tour dates

The Cribs have announced a set of new and rescheduled UK tour dates for 2022 – see their updated schedule below.

The announcement comes alongside a new video for ‘Siren Sing Along’, taken from the band’s recent album ‘Night Network’.

Speaking of the new video, directed by Nick Scott, the band said: “The music weeklies were always a lifeline to isolated kids like us – a window into a more exciting and vibrant life that we were cut off from…so it was really a perfect time for Nick to pay homage to this nostalgia, given that we have been working and shooting whilst cut off from each other and fantasizing about being able to be back being a band again!

“It may be a little early for easter…but as we all have a bit more time on our hands at the minute, we have hidden a ton of easter eggs in this video which we think hardcore Cribs fans will really dig, and enjoy searching out…”

Watch the ‘Siren Sing Along’ video below.

The Jarmans’ UK tour was originally set to take place this June, but due to continued coronavirus restrictions, has now been pushed back to March 2021, with new dates added in Norwich, Sheffield, Bristol, Glasgow and Brighton.

The band’s headline show at the Piece Hall in Halifax will still go ahead as planned this September.

“We are obviously pretty disappointed to have to push these dates back to March, but due to the current guidelines it is the right thing to do,” the band said in a statement. “And we guarantee you that we will make it worth the wait.

“That being said, we are REALLY excited that the big Piece Hall show is gonna be going forward in September. It will be 3 years since we last played live, and so we can’t imagine a better official comeback show for us after so long away – a late summers evening, outdoors in beautiful surroundings, with some great support bands to be announced too…will be a real homecoming.”

See The Cribs’ new UK tour dates across 2021 and 2022 below. Rescheduled dates

SEPTEMBER 2021

3 – Halifax, The Piece Hall

MARCH 2022

1 – Birmingham, O2 Institute

2 – Norwich, Waterfront (new show)

4 – Sheffield, O2 Academy (new show)

5 – Bristol, SWX (new show)

6 – Manchester, Academy

8 – Newcastle, Boiler Shop

9 – Glasgow, SWG3 (new show)

11 – London, Roundhouse

12 – Brighton, Chalk (new show)

In a recent interview with NME, The Cribs revealed how they previously held discussions about the possibility of writing songs for One Direction, and that MySpace’s Tom Anderson once tried to sign them.

Reviewing last year’s ‘Night Network’ album, NME wrote: “Even being able to speculate positively about The Cribs’ future should be a cause of celebration these days, given that the band were so recently considering calling it a day. But this album gives ample reason to be cheerful going forward, and the trio now have a genuine shot at being a force in their own right in this new decade.

“It may begin with a ‘Goodbye’, but ‘Night Network’ isn’t the sound of a run-down band staggering towards the finish line. Far from it – The Cribs have just embarked on a victory lap.”