Check out the new, Easter egg-filled video for John Lennon’s ‘Isolation’

A new video has been shared for John Lennon‘s classic ‘Isolation’, filled with Easter egg glimpses into his life with Yoko Ono. See it first on NME below.

Taken from the upcoming ‘Ultimate Collection’ box set reissue of the Beatles icon’s 1970 debut solo album ‘John Lennon/Plastic Ono Band’, the video for the ‘Raw Studio Mix’ of the track was filmed upstairs at John and Yoko’s home at Tittenhurst Park in Berkshire on July 16, 1971.

Fans are encouraged to explore the “timed Easter eggs” in the clip – showing “hidden elements and clues” of the life that Lennon and Ono shared, as well as important artefacts and more.

Advertisement

This follows the recent release of a never-seen-before performance of ‘Give Peace A Chance’, and newly-unearthed footage of John and Yoko in a new video for ‘Look At Me’.

Yoko Ono Lennon and Capitol/UMC celebrated the recent 50th anniversary of ‘John Lennon/Plastic Ono Band’ with the release of an eight-disc super deluxe box set, dubbed ‘John Lennon/Plastic Ono Band – The Ultimate Collection’, last week (April 16).

Ono personally oversaw the production and creative direction of the reissue, which includes rare demos, rehearsals, outtakes, jams and studio conversations as well as 87 never-before-heard recordings. The full live recording session of Ono’s companion LP, ‘Yoko Ono/Plastic Ono Band’, is also included, presenting the songs in their full, unedited lengths and speed for the first time.

In the preface of the box set’s accompanying book, Ono wrote: “With the Plastic Ono Band albums, John and I liked the idea of this really raw, basic, truthful reality that we were going to be giving to the world.

Advertisement

“We were influencing other artists, giving them courage, giving dignity to a certain style of vulnerability and strength that was not accepted in society at the time. It was a revolution for a Beatle to say, ‘Listen: I’m human, I’m real.’ It took a lot of courage for him to do it.”

You can find out more about and pre-order the ‘John Lennon/Plastic Ono Band – The Ultimate Collection’ here.

The album will also be the subject of #TimsTwitterListeningParty on Saturday April 24, with special guests Yoko Ono, Sean Ono Lennon and original Plastic Ono Band member Klaus Voormann among those set to participate.