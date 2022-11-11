MOBOs 2022: Nova Twins, Little Simz and FKA twigs among nominees

Nova Twins, Little Simz and FKA twigs are among the nominees for this year’s MOBO Awards – check out the full list below.

The annual ceremony, which celebrates music of Black origin, is due to host its 25th anniversary edition at the OVO Arena Wembley in London on Wednesday, November 30. Tickets are available here.

As announced this morning (November 11), Nova Twins are in the running for the Best Alternative Music Act statue along with Skunk Anansie, Big Joanie, Bob Vylan, Kid Bookie and Loathe.

That category is new for 2022, as is Best Electronic/Dance Act. The latter list features FKA twigs, Jax Jones, Nia Archives and more.

In a statement, Nova Twins wrote: “What a moment this is, it’s a massive win for the alt community. To think back to two years ago, when we wrote our open letter to now, being here celebrating this new category alongside all the amazing artists who help push the genre forward, as well Kanya [King, MOBOs founder] and the MOBOs team.”

The duo continued: “Working alongside Kanya, we have been in awe of how fiercely she fought for what she believes in, while keeping the MOBOs thriving and evolving. We hope this new category helps give future artists more options, allowing them to be whatever musician they want to to be, be it in Hip Hop, Rock, Pop, Punk, R&B or anywhere in between, the choice is theirs.”

Elsewhere in the nominees list, Little Simz is up for four awards in total: Best Female Act, Album Of The Year (‘Sometimes I Might Be Introvert’), Video Of The Year (‘Point And Kill’) and Best Hip Hop Act.

Central Cee has also bagged four nods: Best Male Act, Song Of The Year (‘Doja’), Video Of The Year (‘Doja’) and Best Drill Act. He shares the Best Male Act category with Dave, D-Block Europe, Digga D, Knucks and Tion Wayne.

The rest of the Best Female Act list is made up of Mahalia, Miraa May, Ms Banks, Pinkpantheress and Tiana Major9. Other MOBOs 2022 nominees include Kojey Radical, Novelist, Ezra Collective and Sean Paul.

The full list of nominees for the MOBO Awards 2022 is as folllows:

Best Male Act

Central Cee

Dave

D-Block Europe

Digga D

Knucks

Tion Wayne

Best Female Act

Little Simz

Mahalia

Miraa May

Ms Banks

Pinkpantheress

Tiana Major9

Album Of The Year

Aitch – ‘Close To Home’

Knucks – ‘Alpha Place’

Kojey Radical – ‘Reason To Smile’

Little Simz – ‘Sometimes I Might Be Introvert’

M Huncho – ‘Shasing Euphoria’

Miraa May – ‘Tales Of A Miracle’

Song Of The Year In Association With Lucozade – [public Voted Category]

Aitch Feat. Ashanti – ‘Baby’

Central Cee – ‘Doja’

Dave – ‘Starlight’

Digga D & Stillbrickin – ‘Pump 101’

Dreya Mac, Felixthe1st & Finch Fetti – ‘Own Brand (Baddie)’

Potter Payper Feat. Tiggs Da Author – ‘Gangsteritus’

Best Newcomer In Association With Asos – [public Voted Category]

Amaria BB

Bru-C

Cat Burns

Clavish

Cristale

Flo

Jbee

Nemzzz

Nia Archives

Switchotr

Video Of The Year In Association With Mccrispy – [public Voted Category]

Central Cee – ‘Doja’ (Directed By Cole Bennett)

Headie One, Abra Cadabra & Bandokay – ‘Can’t Be Us’ (Directed By Headie One & Don Prod)

Knucks – ‘Alpha House/hide & Seek’ (Directed By Emile Ebrahim Kelly)

Kojey Radical Feat. Knucks – ‘Payback’ (Directed By Charlie Sarsfield & Ejiro Dafé)

Little Simz Feat. Obongjayar – ‘Point And Kill’ (Directed By Ebeneza Blanche)

Mahalia – ‘Whatever Simon Says’ (Directed By Mahalia)

Best R&B/Soul Act

Ella Mai

Mahalia

Miraa May

Nao

Shakka

Tiana Major9

Best Grime Act – [public Voted Category]

Blay Vision

D Double E

Frisco

Kamakaze

Manga Saint Hilare

Novelist

Best Hip Hop Act In Association With Mixtape Madness

D-Block Europe

Knucks

Kojey Radical

Little Simz

Potter Payper

Youngs Teflon

Best Drill Act Supported By Trench – [public Voted Category]

Central Cee

Digga D

Headie One

Ivorian Doll

K-trap

Kwengface

M24

Russ Millions

Unknown T

V9

Best International Act – [public Voted Category]

Beyoncé

Burna Boy

Chris Brown

Drake

Jack Harlow

Jazmine Sullivan

Kendrick Lamar

Skillibeng

Summer Walker

Tems

Best Performance In A Tv Show/film – [public Voted Category]

Damson Idris As Franklin Saint – Snowfall

Daniel Kaluuya As Otis “Oj” Haywood Jr. – Nope

Jasmine Jobson As Jaq – Top Boy

Kane Robinson (Kano) As Sully – Top Boy

Lashana Lynch As Nomi – No Time To Die

Samuel Adewunmi As Hero – You Don’t Know Me

Best Media Personality – [public Voted Category]

Big Zuu

Chuckie Online

Chunkz

Harry Pinero

Ksi

Mo Gilligan

Munya Chawawa

Nella Rose

Yung Filly

Zeze Millz

Best Alternative Music Act In Association With Marshall

Big Joanie

Bob Vylan

Kid Bookie

Loathe

Nova Twins

Skunk Anansie

Best Electronic/Dance Act Supported By Mixmag

Anz

Eliza Rose

FKA Twigs

Jax Jones

Nia Archives

Sherelle

Best African Music Act Supported By Afrozons – [public Voted Category]

Adekunle Gold (Nigeria)

Asake (Nigeria)

Burna Boy (Nigeria)

Fireboy Dml (Nigeria)

Kabza De Small (South Africa)

Omah Lay (Nigeria)

Oxlade (Nigeria)

Pheelz (Nigeria)

Rema (Nigeria)

Tems (Nigeria)

Best Gospel Act Supported By Premier Gospel

Asha Elia

Calledout Music

Rachel Kerr

Reblah

Sarah Teibo

Still Shadey

Best Jazz Act Supported By Jazz Fm

Blue Lab Beats

Doomcannon

Ego Ella May

Ezra Collective

Jas Kayser

Kokoroko

Best Caribbean Music Act

Koffee

Popcaan

Sean Paul

Shenseea

Skillibeng

Spice

Best Producer Supported By Complex Uk

Inflo

JAE5

Labrinth

M1onthebeat

P2J

TSB

This year’s ceremony is being held in partnership with Lucozade, which also sponsors the ‘Best Song’ category.

Per a press release, the line-up of “superstar performers” and the hosts of the MOBOs 2022 are due to be revealed “very soon”.

In a previous statement, MOBO founder Kanya King CBE said: “It’s a proud moment to see MOBO Awards return to London for our big 25 year milestone, which will see us celebrating our legacy, as well as paying it forward to the biggest stars of the scene.

“25 years ago I put my house and sanity on the line to make the first MOBO Awards happen at the Connaught Rooms and what an incredible journey it has been.”

King promised that the 25th anniversary edition of the MOBOs “will be the biggest celebration we have ever created”, adding: “I want MOBO to continue being a beacon for the best talent this country has to offer. Here’s to the next 25 years!”