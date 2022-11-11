MOBOs 2022: Nova Twins, Little Simz and FKA twigs among nominees

Nova Twins, Little Simz and FKA twigs are among the nominees for this year’s MOBO Awards – check out the full list below.
The annual ceremony, which celebrates music of Black origin, is due to host its 25th anniversary edition at the OVO Arena Wembley in London on Wednesday, November 30. Tickets are available here.
As announced this morning (November 11), Nova Twins are in the running for the Best Alternative Music Act statue along with Skunk Anansie, Big Joanie, Bob Vylan, Kid Bookie and Loathe.
That category is new for 2022, as is Best Electronic/Dance Act. The latter list features FKA twigs, Jax Jones, Nia Archives and more.
In a statement, Nova Twins wrote: “What a moment this is, it’s a massive win for the alt community. To think back to two years ago, when we wrote our open letter to now, being here celebrating this new category alongside all the amazing artists who help push the genre forward, as well Kanya [King, MOBOs founder] and the MOBOs team.”
The duo continued: “Working alongside Kanya, we have been in awe of how fiercely she fought for what she believes in, while keeping the MOBOs thriving and evolving. We hope this new category helps give future artists more options, allowing them to be whatever musician they want to to be, be it in Hip Hop, Rock, Pop, Punk, R&B or anywhere in between, the choice is theirs.”
Elsewhere in the nominees list, Little Simz is up for four awards in total: Best Female Act, Album Of The Year (‘Sometimes I Might Be Introvert’), Video Of The Year (‘Point And Kill’) and Best Hip Hop Act.
Central Cee has also bagged four nods: Best Male Act, Song Of The Year (‘Doja’), Video Of The Year (‘Doja’) and Best Drill Act. He shares the Best Male Act category with Dave, D-Block Europe, Digga D, Knucks and Tion Wayne.
The rest of the Best Female Act list is made up of Mahalia, Miraa May, Ms Banks, Pinkpantheress and Tiana Major9. Other MOBOs 2022 nominees include Kojey Radical, Novelist, Ezra Collective and Sean Paul.
The full list of nominees for the MOBO Awards 2022 is as folllows:
Best Male Act
Central Cee
Dave
D-Block Europe
Digga D
Knucks
Tion Wayne
Best Female Act
Little Simz
Mahalia
Miraa May
Ms Banks
Pinkpantheress
Tiana Major9
Album Of The Year
Aitch – ‘Close To Home’
Knucks – ‘Alpha Place’
Kojey Radical – ‘Reason To Smile’
Little Simz – ‘Sometimes I Might Be Introvert’
M Huncho – ‘Shasing Euphoria’
Miraa May – ‘Tales Of A Miracle’
Song Of The Year In Association With Lucozade – [public Voted Category]
Aitch Feat. Ashanti – ‘Baby’
Central Cee – ‘Doja’
Dave – ‘Starlight’
Digga D & Stillbrickin – ‘Pump 101’
Dreya Mac, Felixthe1st & Finch Fetti – ‘Own Brand (Baddie)’
Potter Payper Feat. Tiggs Da Author – ‘Gangsteritus’
Best Newcomer In Association With Asos – [public Voted Category]
Amaria BB
Bru-C
Cat Burns
Clavish
Cristale
Flo
Jbee
Nemzzz
Nia Archives
Switchotr
Video Of The Year In Association With Mccrispy – [public Voted Category]
Central Cee – ‘Doja’ (Directed By Cole Bennett)
Headie One, Abra Cadabra & Bandokay – ‘Can’t Be Us’ (Directed By Headie One & Don Prod)
Knucks – ‘Alpha House/hide & Seek’ (Directed By Emile Ebrahim Kelly)
Kojey Radical Feat. Knucks – ‘Payback’ (Directed By Charlie Sarsfield & Ejiro Dafé)
Little Simz Feat. Obongjayar – ‘Point And Kill’ (Directed By Ebeneza Blanche)
Mahalia – ‘Whatever Simon Says’ (Directed By Mahalia)
Best R&B/Soul Act
Ella Mai
Mahalia
Miraa May
Nao
Shakka
Tiana Major9
Best Grime Act – [public Voted Category]
Blay Vision
D Double E
Frisco
Kamakaze
Manga Saint Hilare
Novelist
Best Hip Hop Act In Association With Mixtape Madness
D-Block Europe
Knucks
Kojey Radical
Little Simz
Potter Payper
Youngs Teflon
Best Drill Act Supported By Trench – [public Voted Category]
Central Cee
Digga D
Headie One
Ivorian Doll
K-trap
Kwengface
M24
Russ Millions
Unknown T
V9
Best International Act – [public Voted Category]
Beyoncé
Burna Boy
Chris Brown
Drake
Jack Harlow
Jazmine Sullivan
Kendrick Lamar
Skillibeng
Summer Walker
Tems
Best Performance In A Tv Show/film – [public Voted Category]
Damson Idris As Franklin Saint – Snowfall
Daniel Kaluuya As Otis “Oj” Haywood Jr. – Nope
Jasmine Jobson As Jaq – Top Boy
Kane Robinson (Kano) As Sully – Top Boy
Lashana Lynch As Nomi – No Time To Die
Samuel Adewunmi As Hero – You Don’t Know Me
Best Media Personality – [public Voted Category]
Big Zuu
Chuckie Online
Chunkz
Harry Pinero
Ksi
Mo Gilligan
Munya Chawawa
Nella Rose
Yung Filly
Zeze Millz
Best Alternative Music Act In Association With Marshall
Big Joanie
Bob Vylan
Kid Bookie
Loathe
Nova Twins
Skunk Anansie
Best Electronic/Dance Act Supported By Mixmag
Anz
Eliza Rose
FKA Twigs
Jax Jones
Nia Archives
Sherelle
Best African Music Act Supported By Afrozons – [public Voted Category]
Adekunle Gold (Nigeria)
Asake (Nigeria)
Burna Boy (Nigeria)
Fireboy Dml (Nigeria)
Kabza De Small (South Africa)
Omah Lay (Nigeria)
Oxlade (Nigeria)
Pheelz (Nigeria)
Rema (Nigeria)
Tems (Nigeria)
Best Gospel Act Supported By Premier Gospel
Asha Elia
Calledout Music
Rachel Kerr
Reblah
Sarah Teibo
Still Shadey
Best Jazz Act Supported By Jazz Fm
Blue Lab Beats
Doomcannon
Ego Ella May
Ezra Collective
Jas Kayser
Kokoroko
Best Caribbean Music Act
Koffee
Popcaan
Sean Paul
Shenseea
Skillibeng
Spice
Best Producer Supported By Complex Uk
Inflo
JAE5
Labrinth
M1onthebeat
P2J
TSB
This year’s ceremony is being held in partnership with Lucozade, which also sponsors the ‘Best Song’ category.
Per a press release, the line-up of “superstar performers” and the hosts of the MOBOs 2022 are due to be revealed “very soon”.
In a previous statement, MOBO founder Kanya King CBE said: “It’s a proud moment to see MOBO Awards return to London for our big 25 year milestone, which will see us celebrating our legacy, as well as paying it forward to the biggest stars of the scene.
“25 years ago I put my house and sanity on the line to make the first MOBO Awards happen at the Connaught Rooms and what an incredible journey it has been.”
King promised that the 25th anniversary edition of the MOBOs “will be the biggest celebration we have ever created”, adding: “I want MOBO to continue being a beacon for the best talent this country has to offer. Here’s to the next 25 years!”