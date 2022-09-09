Check out The Rills’ playful new song ‘Spit Me Out’

Lincoln trio The Rills have shared a brand new single ahead of a UK tour – listen to ‘Spit Me Out’ below.

The new track follows the band’s recent EP ‘Do It Differently’, which was released via Nice Swan Records back in May.

Discussing the new track, the band said: “It’s a playful song about love & lust. It’s got an air of sexy about it, but in an insecure way. It does have a clear story in my mind, but sometimes it’s better to leave things up to the imagination – it’s us ‘showing a bit of leg’.”

Advertisement

Check out the new song below.

The Rills are set to tour the UK, beginning at the end of next month. See the full list of dates below and get your tickets here.

OCTOBER 2022

27 – London, Camden Assembly

NOVEMBER 2022

10 – Leeds, Brudenell Social Club

12 – Lincoln, Drill Hall

19 – Sheffield, Leadmill 2

23 – Bristol, The Exchange

24 – Birmingham, Hare & Hounds

DECEMBER 2022

1 – Edinburgh, Sneaky Pete’s

2 – Newcastle, The Cluny

3 – Manchester, Deaf Institute

Advertisement

Speaking to NME back in November, Spencer said of The Rills’ main influences: “Our biggest inspirations are Arctic Monkeys from the North and Libertines from the South.

“We’ve always been in that middle ground. We’re not that mod, Northern Oasis-inspired band, but we’re also not a super trendy south London post-punk band – we’re a blend of them both through the funnel of contemporary music.”